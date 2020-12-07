Cobra Kai season 3 first look: new images tease cliffhanger of Karate Kid Netflix series

The first look at Cobra Kai season 3 is here, courtesy of some newly-released images from Netflix. Better still, it even gives us a taste of what to expect in the aftermath of that huge fall from the season 2 finale when the Karate Kid sequel series returns early next year.

The main Cobra Kai season 3 images, predictably, revolve around Robby and Miguel. The latter was placed on life support after a clash between his and Robby’s Miyago-do dojos went tragically wrong. Now, it seems, both are paying the price in two very different ways.

Interestingly, it’s Kreese – Johnny’s former sensei – that may hold the key to the season. He’s seen flanked by Johnny and Daniel in one image, while training his students in another. With his ‘no mercy’ mantra, expect Cobra Kai to strike first and strike hard throughout the season – and it might be up to the All Valley boys to stop him.

There’s also an official synopsis for Cobra Kai season 3 which helps set up the season: “Season Three finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.”

There might be even more to come this week. Creator Jon Hurwitz has said this week “should be a fun one for Cobra Kai fans.” Start practicing your controlled breathing now – a trailer could be just days away.

Cobra Kai season 3 is streaming on Netflix from January 8, 2021.

