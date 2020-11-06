New Battlefield and Need for Speed games are among the six planned PS5 and Xbox Series X EA releases

EA plans to launch "at least six new games" on the PS5 and Xbox Series X in the fiscal year 2022.

The plans were outlined by CEO Andrew Wilson in the latest financial report as spotted by Gematsu . The 2022 fiscal year covers any games that are due to release between April 2021 and March 2022. Battlefield 6 and an upcoming Need for Speed game are among planned new releases set to arrive on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

"We plan to launch at least six new games on the next-gen consoles in FY22," Wilson says. "These will include a new Need for Speed game that is bringing some astounding visual leaps, developed by the Criterion team, who have launched some of the most highly-rated games in franchise history. DICE is creating our next Battlefield game with never-before-seen scale. The technical advancements of the new consoles are allowing the team to deliver on a true next-gen vision for the franchise."

EA's CEO goes on to say that hands-on internal playtesting for Battlefield is underway, with the team already said to be receiving positive feedback about the upcoming entry. DICE officially revealed the existence and planned next-gen 2021 release date of a new Battlefield game earlier this year. Claims also surfaced that Battlefield 6 may take place in a modern-day setting, not unlike Battlefield 3, and could feature multiplayer maps that may be able to host over 128 players in one match. The upcoming entry in the franchise was also teased in the June EA Play showcase along with Dragon Age 4.

The financial report confirms that the new Battlefield entry is due to launch in holiday 2021, with Wilson adding that "we are excited to share a lot more about the game in spring".

