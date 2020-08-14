Battlefield 6 multiplayer maps could host over 128 players in one match

Battlefield 6 multiplayer maps have been reportedly "designed with 128+ players in mind", according to new industry rumours circulating online about the first-person shooter.

The rumour derives from noted Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson, who revealed his latest industry gossip from sources at DICE on Twitter.

Battlefield news; Maps have been designed with 128+ players in mind. But 32 vs 32 will also be a standard playlist.August 13, 2020

If true, this would mark a major scale-up for the Battlefield franchise, which has traditionally featured 64 players matches in its patented multiplayer warzones. Given the popularity of battle royale, however, and the genre's ever-expanding thresholds for player counts, it wouldn't be a surprise for DICE to raise its game for this next-iteration of its military shooter.

Henderson cautioned, however, that this information "doesn't necessarily mean 64vs64 is coming", and that Battlefield 6's "core game is still 32vs32", but merely suggested that DICE's new maps for the upcoming shooter are capable of hosting such numbers of players at one time.

In addition, the Viral Junkie CEO also cited "increased interest in Battle Royale due to the success of Warzone", before saying that there's been "no confirmation of a BR in the next Battlefield yet."

Publisher Electronic Arts has already confirmed that Battlefield 6 will be launching on PS5 and Xbox Series X sometime next year, with DICE hard at work on creating what will hopefully be one of the best Battlefield games of all time.

