New Avatar sequel set photos show stuntmen and a battle on Pandora

The influx of new set photos from the Avatar sequels continues. Now, thanks to producer Jon Landau, we have a glimpse of stuntmen preparing for a scene as well as one of the most action-heavy sequences we’ve seen so far.

Taking to Instagram, Landau shared the pair of Avatar set photos with the caption, “Garrett Warren, 2nd Unit Director, gives stuntman Steve Brown some notes before a take.”

A photo posted by @jonplandau on Sep 23, 2020 at 10:17am PDT

Surprisingly, the behind-the-scenes shots might actually reveal a little more about the sequel. Not much, mind, but it’s interesting to see "SecOps" on the helmet of the stuntman – they’re the group of that are tasked with handling most of the RDA corporation’s pursuits on Pandora.

Putting that side-by-side with what appears to be a shootout involving SecOps marines indicates that, in the wake of the Avatar ending, their resource-stripping expeditions could continue despite being driven off-planet by the Na’vi.

Avatar is a rare production: a multi-million dollar project that isn’t scared to pull back the curtain a little bit more than expected. Previously, there have been shots of Sigourney Weaver underwater, concept art showing off a “Crabsuit” and more featuring Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana, and Sam Worthington in action.

It’s not known which sequel this particular set photo is from – they’re being filmed back-to-back – but there’s plenty of options to choose from: Avatar 2 is set for release on December 16, 2022; Avatar 3 on December 20, 2024; Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026, and finally Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.