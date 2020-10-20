New Avatar 2 still provides first look at Edie Falco’s character

A behind the scenes still has given us our first glimpse of Edie Falco’s character in Avatar 2. The Nurse Jackie and Sopranos actor plays General Ardmore, the new head of RDA activity on Pandora, in the upcoming movie.

The RDA (aka the Resources Development Administration) is more powerful than most Earth governments and has monopoly rights to all products shipped, derived or developed from the planet of Pandora, home to the Na’vi. See the image below.

The long-awaited sequel to 2009’s Avatar is set 13 years after the end of the original movie, when all humans were expelled from Pandora and sent back to Earth.

Alongside her titular role in Nurse Jackie, Falco is perhaps best known for playing Mafia wife Carmela in The Sopranos. The show ran from 1999 to 2007 and in that time she won two Golden Globes, three Emmys and five SAG awards for the role.

Falco joins Kate Winslet, Game of Thrones’ Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel and Baby Driver actor CJ Jones as new cast members in Avatar 2. Meanwhile, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana will reprise their roles as human-turned-Na’vi Jake Sully and his partner Neytiri. Sigourney Weaver will also return for the sequel, but has confirmed she will play a different character. We've already seen multiple behind-the-scenes images from the movie, including one of Weaver.

The movie has been delayed eight times in total, with director James Cameron originally hoping for a 2014 release. However, if all goes to plan, we should see Avatar 2 finally hit the big screen on December 16, 2022. Avatar 3, 4 and 5 are expected to follow in 2024, 2026 and 2028 (fingers crossed).