Vikings: Valhalla trailer brings the swords, blood, and fire to Netflix

Netflix has released the final trailer for Vikings: Valhalla ahead of the show’s upcoming release.

It introduces us to our heroes: legendary Viking Leif Eriksson, his sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). After a long and treacherous journey at sea, the Vikings reach land only to find themselves at war with the English royals who rule over the North. Swords are drawn, blood is shed, and fires are set ablaze as the Vikings fight for glory and struggle to stay alive.

Vikings: Valhalla, which bears the tagline "Kneel to No One," takes place approximately 100 years after the History Channel’s Vikings and serves as a direct sequel to the popular show. While the original series focused on Viking Ragnar Lothbrok’s mission to conquer the west, the sequel centers on the Vikings as they clash with the English over their conflicting Christian and Pagan beliefs. The cast list also features Bradley Freegard as King Canute, Bosco Hogan as Æthelred the Unready, and Laura Berlin as Emma of Normandy.

The series was created by Jeb Stuart, the screenwriter behind Die Hard and The Fugitive, who will also serve as an executive producer, showrunner, and writer alongside Morgan O'Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, and Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri.

All eight episodes of Vikings: Valhalla are set to drop February 25 exclusively on Netflix. For more Netflix originals, check out our handy streaming guide on the best shows to watch right now.