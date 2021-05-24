Netflix reveals its most popular 2021 release so far

Netflix's most popular release so far this year might surprise you – or it might not, since you've probably already watched it. Animated family adventure The Mitchells vs. The Machines has dominated the streamer's Top 10 chart since it was released on April 30.

The comedy flick Thunder Force , starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as a reluctant superhero duo, previously held the top spot for the most popular release of 2021 after it dropped on April 9. However, in the 22 days since its release, The Mitchells vs. The Machines hasn't slipped below third place on the worldwide chart, and 14 of those days were spent at number one.

The movie follows a dysfunctional family who go on one last road trip in an attempt to bond before the oldest daughter goes off to college. However, there's one problem – they wind up having to save Earth from a robot uprising instead. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the duo behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, produced the movie, which features the voices of Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre, Fred Armisen, and Olivia Colman.

Netflix isn't slowing down with the movie releases this year, either, promising a new title every week in 2021. Other upcoming releases we can look forward to this year include a gender-flipped remake of the 1999 class movie She's All That and Lin-Manuel Miranda's animated musical Vivo.