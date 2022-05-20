Netflix renews Heartstopper for two more seasons

We haven't seen the last of Heartstopper – the hit Netflix show has been renewed for two more seasons on the streamer.

Based on the popular graphic novel by Alice Oseman, the British coming of age series about teen friendship and young love follows Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) who are forced to sit together in class. The pair find a friendship forming – and something more for Charlie, who develops a crush on Nick.

The cast also includes Olivia Colman, who plays Nick's mother, and Yasmin Finney as Charlie's friend Elle, who was recently cast in the next season of Doctor Who. Season 1 launched on Netflix in April 2022 and joined the streamer's top 10 list after only two days on the platform.

Oseman was the writer and creator of season 1 and she'll return in the same role for the subsequent seasons. There are currently four volumes of Oseman's graphic novel, with a fifth planned for publication in February 2023 – season 1 covered volumes 1 and 2, so there's still plenty more source material to adapt for seasons 2 and 3.

As for what else is in store for Nick and Charlie, we'll have to wait and see. However, actor Joe Locke has an idea: "Jennifer Coolidge should play my grandmother," he told Variety . "That would be so cool. I love her. She’s amazing. I also want a scene with Nick’s mum so I can work with Olivia Colman."