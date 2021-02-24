Netflix lands swashbuckling action movie starring Zoe Saldana

The Bluff, a historical action movie with Zoe Saldana in the lead role, is coming to Netflix. The streamer bid out other platforms with a seven-figure deal, according to Deadline .

Set in the Cayman Islands in the 1800s, Saldana will play Ercell, a Caribbean woman whose secret past is revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers. Saldana's heroine will fight against the pirates in an action-packed, swashbuckling extravaganza. No other casting news has been announced yet.

Anthony and Joe Russo are on board to produce, while filmmaker Frank E. Flowers will direct the movie. He previously worked with Saldana on Haven, his 2004 directorial debut, a drama co-starring Orlando Bloom and Anthony Mackie. The Bluff will be Flowers' second feature, but he's been penning a number of movies in the 17 years since his debut – he's recently been working on scripts for a LeBron James biopic and a movie about Bob Marley.

Saldana has also been busy establishing herself as a franchise mainstay and a competent addition to any action scene – after playing Nyota Uhura in the recent Star Trek reboot and Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies, she has four Avatar sequels in the works as Na'vi princess Neytiri. She's also currently filming David O. Russell's next movie along with a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and Robert De Niro.