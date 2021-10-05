Netflix boss talks Squid Game season 2 plans: "We’re trying to figure out the right structure"

Squid Game season 2 hasn't been confirmed yet, but it's certainly on everyone's mind at Netflix HQ. The streamer's global TV head Bela Bajaria told Vulture that while nothing has been set in stone about season 2 of the hit Korean series, they're optimistic about its future.

"[Writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk] has a film and other things he’s working on," Bajara told the publication, adding that Hwang likes to collaborate with "other writers" who might come on board for the next chapter. "We’re trying to figure out the right structure for him."

Consisting of nine episodes, Squid Game follows a group of people with financial struggles who are invited to take part in a mysterious survival competition with a hefty cash prize. They must compete in a series of traditional games, but with deadly twists, risking their lives for ₩45.6 billion (that's the equivalent of around $38 million).

The show is on track to be the streamer's biggest series ever, according to Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos, as long as the early viewership figures hold up – and they seem to show no sign of stopping, with the show becoming the first Korean drama to reach the top spot on Netflix in the US.

As for showrunner Hwang, he recently told Variety : "I don't have well-developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors."