Netflix attempts its own The Greatest Showman with The Prom

This month, Netflix are releasing a new original musical – and it looks to be about as star-studded, glitzy, and feel-good as The Greatest Showman. Boasting a cast that includes Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, and James Corden, the film is directed by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the Broadway musical of the same name.

The Prom sees a group of stage stars with ailing careers decide to travel to Indiana to help out a high school student who’s been banned from attending prom with her girlfriend. Both trailers promise shows-topping musical numbers and tons of style. Check out the new trailer below, but be warned – if you’re wanting to avoid spoilers, it might be a good idea to skip this one. Also starring in The Prom are Ariana DeBose, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman.

This is just one of many high profile original movies headed to Netflix in December, joining the ranks of Oscars front-runner Mank, Chadwick Boseman-starring Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and George Clooney-helmed The Midnight Sky.

We’ll find out if The Prom can become as much of a hit as The Greatest Showman or if it goes more the way of Cats when it releases on Netflix (and some cinemas) this December 11. From the catchy tunes featured in both trailers, we’re guessing that either way you won’t be able to get the soundtrack out of your head.

