Netflix acquires upcoming Toni Collette and Anna Kendrick space thriller movie

Netflix has added another movie to its upcoming slate – Stowaway, a new space thriller starring Toni Collette and Anna Kendrick, will be heading straight to the streamer sometime in the near future. The tense sci-fi flick also stars Lost’s Daniel Dae Kim and Dear White People’s Shamier Anderson.

The movie follows the crew of a spaceship headed to Mars who discover an accidental stowaway (played by Anderson) shortly after takeoff. Too far from Earth to turn back and with resources quickly dwindling, the ship's medical researcher (Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against her commander (Collette) and the ship’s biologist (Kim) who have already decided in favour of a grim outcome.

It’s directed by Joe Penna from a script he co-wrote with Ryan Morrison. The pair have worked together before on Penna’s directorial debut, the 2019 survival drama Arctic, which starred Mads Mikkelsen as a pilot stranded in the Arctic Circle.

Stowaway will be a change of pace for Kendrick, whose most recent projects include family films like Trolls World Tour and Disney Christmas movie Noelle. On the other hand, Colette is well-versed in tense thrillers – she’s known for her roles in unsettling movies like I’m Thinking of Ending Things and Hereditary.

Stowaway is set to stream in the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, India, Latin America, Africa, and select other Asian and European countries, although the release date has yet to be announced.