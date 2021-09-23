Naughty Dog teases "all-new" The Last of Us content for Outbreak Day

Naughty Dog is teasing "all-new content" for The Last of Us Day, formerly referred to as Outbreak Day, on Sunday, September 26.

In a new PlayStation blog revealing some The Last of Us-themed merch, Naughty Dog communications chief Joshua Bradley announced that, "In addition to the merch below, we will be revealing some all-new content" on September 26 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST.

It is very unclear what Bradley is referring to, which means it's best to temper expectations for now. For some context, 2019's The Last of Us Day revealed a behind-the-scenes video with some new footage of The Last of Us 2, a new PS4 theme, and some merch. Then, last year's The Last of Us Day saw the release of The Last of Us 2's soundtrack on vinyl, as well as The Last of Us board game and some merch. With all that in mind, there isn't a ton of precedent for something big happening on Sunday, but anything's possible.

We've been hearing whispers of Naughty Dog's standalone multiplayer expansion, a follow-up to the original game's PvP mode, Factions, for over a year now, but the studio itself has yet to reveal anything. Job listings confirm that Naughty Dog is indeed working on some sort of cinematic standalone multiplayer game, but Factions 2 has yet to be officially announced. For The Last of Us Day 2021, maybe we'll finally hear from Naughty Dog on that front.

The Last of Us 2 tips | The Last of Us 2 map | The Last of Us 2 safe codes and combinations | Last of Us 2 workbench locations | The Last of Us Part 2 training manuals | The Last of Us 2 weapons and gear | The Last of Us 2 Easter eggs | How long is The Last of Us 2 | The Last of Us 2 new game plus | The Last of Us 2 ending | The Last of Us 2 trading cards | The Last of Us 2 coins