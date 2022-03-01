Will Moon Knight join the Avengers? Showrunner says he believes "that's the goal" at Marvel

In the mosaic that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you suspect there has always been a place for Moon Knight. The cowl-wearing crimefighter – and the alter-ego of former CIA spook Marc Spector – may be at the lesser-known end of the Marvel Comics spectrum, but that didn’t stop fans daydreaming about his screen debut.

When Kevin Feige was asked about the character back in April 2018, the producer confessed there had been discussions to bring Moon Knight into the MCU. But when? "Does that mean five years from now," he teased, "10 years from now, 15 years from now?"

Now the character is coming to Disney Plus, with Oscar Isaac playing Marvel's very own dark knight. With the series being described as an in-depth character study by the actor, there's a question of whether the hero could play nice with others – and maybe even one day join the Avengers.

Whether Moon Knight is being prepped for entry into the wider MCU is, for now, a secret. “The honest answer is I don’t know," head writer Jeremy Slater (Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy) tells Total Film in the new issue of the magazine. "Because [Marvel boss] Kevin [Feige] is the guy who decides all that stuff. Look, if it was up to me, he would be part of the Avengers. It’s absolutely not up to me, but I think that is the goal!”

For now, we can just anticipate Moon Knight as a Marvel spectacular like no other. "We did a huge show in a very intimate way, in a way that really feels personal," says Egyptian director Mohamed Diab. "I’m so proud of that."

Above, you can see an exclusive new image of Isaac in Moon Knight, which is available on Disney Plus from March 30, and read interviews with the cast and crew behind the series in the new issue of Total Film, which features The Northman on the cover. The magazine hits shelves this Thursday, March 3. Check out the new covers below.

(Image credit: Universal/Total Film)

