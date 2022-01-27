Metroid Prime 4 resurfaces with more job listings at Retro Studios

Metroid Prime 4 is still very much a work-in-progress, as newly posted job listings from Retro Studios show.

Retro Studios is the developer behind the original Metroid Prime trilogy, and it was assigned to Metroid Prime 4 after its development was rebooted in January 2019. The studio recently broke more than a year of Twitter silence with a brief post seeking a tools engineer and a technology engineer "to join us on our journey to develop Metroid Prime 4."

Unsurprisingly, the job listings themselves are par for the course at Retro Studios, with virtually nothing in the way of new details about the project. Metroid Prime 4 is not only a video game, it's a Nintendo video game, so it's been kept under especially tight wraps.

In May 2021, Nintendo confirmed that neither Metroid Prime 4, Bayonetta 3, or Breath of the Wild 2 had been assigned any sort of release window. Bayonetta 3 has since received its first gameplay trailer and a 2022 release date , and Nintendo locked in a 2022 release for the Breath of the Wild sequel at E3 2021. Recent reports also suggest that Breath of the Wild 2 is still on track for a 2022 launch , potentially in or around November. Metroid Prime 4, however, remains totally up in the air.

The threadbare state of its reveal trailer left little doubt that Metroid Prime 4 was announced pretty early in its development, and that was before it was rebooted. There's no telling what kind of timeline it's looking at now, but we can safely assume it's a couple of years out. Oh well, more time to replay Metroid Dread.