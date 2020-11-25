Metro Exodus next-gen version on its way, new Metro title announced

Metro Exodus is getting an enhanced version for PS5 and Xbox Series X , and there's a new Metro game in the works, according to a press release from Deep Silver and 4A Games.

The enhanced version will include faster frame rates, increased resolution, reduced loading times, and ray tracing. Players who already own Metro Exodus for current-gen consoles will get the next-gen update for free. No release date is set yet, but we'll update you accordingly.

In addition to the next-gen updates, a new Metro title is in development for next-gen consoles. The next title will include a "complete overhaul of the engine and renderer to take advantage of the new power, storage and hardware supported ray tracing afforded by the new consoles." And, thanks to a new partnership with Saber Interactive, the next Metro title will feature a multiplayer experience for the first time.

“As a small studio we have never been able to do justice to these ambitions, and our ideas have never made it beyond the prototype phase,” says 4A Games. “But with Saber’s experience in online gaming, we are now actively exploring multiplayer concepts that will offer a new way to experience the world of Metro.”

To round out this collection of impressive announcements is a timeline celebrating the tenth anniversary of Metro games. Head here to check out a trailer for the anniversary, and go to the Metro website for a complete timeline to help you explore the series and its ties to the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky.

