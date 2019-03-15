Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance collectibles guide

If you've yet to experience Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, the Metal Gear spin-off hack and slash based around cyborg Raiden's blade skills, then you're in luck (if you own an Xbox) as it's one of your Xbox Games with Gold in March 2019. As you progress through the main missions there are plenty of collectibles to find, including Data Storages, VR Cases, Soldiers in Boxes, and... Left Arms? Yes, collectible limbs are really a thing. Track them down and you'll unlock new VR Missions to play, as well as Upgrades, Concept Art, and the general satisfaction of full completion. Some of these Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance collectibles are well hidden, in locations you're unlikely to stumble upon by accident. That's why we put this guide together, showing where every Data Storage, VR Mission, Left Arm, and Soldier in Box is, along with timecodes for where you'll find them in our complete video walkthrough.

Table of Contents:

NOTE: There are no collectibles in Mission R-06