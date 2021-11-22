Matrix 4 co-writer teases "beautiful and weird creation" that isn't just another sequel

Matrix 4 co-writer David Mitchell has teased that the upcoming movie is a "beautiful and weird creation."

"I saw the film in Berlin in September. It's really good. I cannot tell you what this film is about, but I could explain what it is not," he told To Vima (H/T Screen Rant). "It's certainly not yet one more sequel, but something autonomous that contains the three Matrix that preceded in a really ingenious way. It's a very beautiful and weird creation. It also achieved a couple of things that we do not see in action films, meaning it subverts the rules of blockbusters."

It sounds like we're in for a weird and wonderful movie, and we expect nothing less from the Matrix franchise.

One of the biggest mysteries surrounding The Matrix Resurrections is what exactly is going on with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Morpheus. "I play a character who's definitely aware of the history of the Matrix [and] the history of Morpheus," the actor said recently of his role in the movie. "This character is on a journey of self-discovery. There's a lot in our story that's about growth, defining your own path. Morpheus isn't exempt from that." He added: "This is definitely a different iteration of the character."

Keanu Reeves returns as Neo in the fourquel, along with Carrie Anne-Moss as Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Newcomers to the franchise include Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, and Jonathan Groff. Lana Wachowski returns to direct, and also co-wrote and co-produces the film, but without her sister Lilly Wachowski this time around.

The Matrix 4 arrives this December 22 to theaters and HBO Max in the US. In the meantime, get up to speed with our ultimate Matrix recap.