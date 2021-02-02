Mass Effect Legendary Edition release date confirmed for May

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition release date is set for May 14, a new trailer revealed today.

Alongside a release date, the video gives a sense of what we can expect from the original Mass Effect trilogy remaster, with highlights from the series shown in their new crisp 4K form. The collection will also come with over 40 pieces of DLC, including all story packs, as well as additional weapons and armor packs.

A key focus of the remaster is the visual enhancements, with a press release keen to highlight that there are thousands of upgraded textures, alongside remastered character models, improved dynamic shadows, volumetrics, depth-of-field, and other enhancements that make the Mass Effect Legendary Edition look mighty pretty no matter what you’re playing it on.

During a preview we attended last week, it was also confirmed that certain areas of gameplay would be getting an improvement, including improved aiming, squad behavior, and most importantly, how the Mako handles. While we’ll reserve judgment until we get behind the wheel again, it’s good to hear that the Mako is getting the love and care it deserves.

Mac Walters, Project Director on Mass Effect Legendary Edition, said: “Remastering a game, let alone three, is a huge undertaking as there are over 100 hours of gameplay included, but we wanted to do this for our fans as well as a new generation of gamers looking to jump into the iconic story of Shepard.”

With the release date of May 14 confirmed, you can now start prepping for your next playthrough of Mass Effect when the Legendary Edition launches for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.



