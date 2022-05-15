Marvel's Midnight Suns has been age-rated and may release sooner rather than later

While developer Firaxis still officially says Marvel's Midnight Suns is not due to release until "the second half of 2022" , the game has been age-rated by South Korea.

The game was up for discussion on Friday, May 13 but the outcome has already been published on the classification board's website with a "15" rating.

The confirmed rating was then spotted and shared on r/LeaksandRumours , along with a screenshot that shared that the game's "many expressions that look like violence and blood towards living things" were the main reason the tactical card-battle game was awarded a 15 classification.

The fact the game is complete enough to submit to classification boards has fans hoping that the release may be coming sooner rather than later, particularly as this is the second rating board to have classified the game this month; Australia also rated the game at the beginning of May.

Made by the studio that created XCOM, Firaxis Games, Marvel's Midnight Suns has all the heroes you recognize - like Iron Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, and Blade - and puts you at the head of a squad taking on Lilith, Mother of Demons. As Rachel writes in her fantastic summary, you must manage the powers and combat of your squad with a card-based ability system, "leaving you to make tough choices depending on the mission, your team, and the environment".

"I'm impressed by what I've seen of Marvel's Midnight Suns so far," Josh wrote in his feature, Marvel's Midnight Suns isn't the game I thought it would be . "It's far more than a rebranded XCOM, subverting some common elements in smart ways and leaning on an easy-to-understand deck-building system to deliver a new spin on superhero action.

"Marvel's Midnight Suns deserves to be seen, and judged, on its own merits. Firaxis is set to launch its tactical-RPG in the second half of 2022 and I'm hoping we won't have to wait long to see more of it in action. Marvel's Midnight Suns isn't the game I thought it was going to be, and it's probably going to be all the better because of that."