Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy trailer reveals a new character and Nvidia DLSS

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has a new trailer and an announcement of Nvidia DLSS tech.

Just below, you can check out the brand new trailer for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which introduces a character called the Grand Unifier Raker. This newcomer certainly seems like a potential antagonist to the team of heroes, but in this cinematic, he's bringing them to meet someone called the "matriarch." Could this be the villainous Lady Hellbender?

The trailer above was actually posted to the Nvidia YouTube channel because it's also revealing that Eidos Montreal's game will boast ray tracing for its reflections. Additionally, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will use Nvidia DLSS technology to boost the frame rate of the game, provided your PC is capable of handling the advanced tech.

There's not too long to go now until Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy launches later this year on October 26. It'll be launching on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and while we're yet to hear any confirmation regarding ray-tracing capabilities on the new-gen consoles, it's good to know that Eidos Montreal's game will offer it on PC at least.

Just last week, Eidos Montreal revealed a slate of new details about the titular heroic group. If you think you knew the Guardians of the Galaxy, then think again, because the developer is actually changing up the origins of several characters and the backstory of the wider universe for the new game. Star-Lord now earned his moniker through his love of a band, for example, and Drax has actually already killed Thanos in a war preceding the events of the game. It's nice to know that even lifelong Marvel fans will find new details here.

If you're eager for more on how Eidos Montreal constructed this new take on the team, head over to our Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy interview for more.