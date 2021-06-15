Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is also coming to Switch

The Switch version has the same October release date as the other versions

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
The Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game has been confirmed for release on Nintendo Switch.

Initially announced during E3 2021 as a PlayStation, Xbox, and PC title, today's Nintendo Direct added the Switch as another supported platform. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is launching on all platforms on the same day: October 26.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a third-person narrative adventure with dialogue options and choices that affect both the story. Though there's only one ending to the story, the decisions you make as Star-Lord will impact the way key plot points play out. Naturally, not every member of the Guardians is going to agree with how you handle things, so expect to see some friction happen due to your choices.

