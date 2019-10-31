Marvel's Avengers Overview Trailer takes a look into customization and mission variety

A new trailer for Marvel's Avengers and accompanying blog post provide an overview of the game's story, character customization, skill tree, mission variety, and gameplay modes. If you haven't kept up with the slew of developments dripping out from Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics over the past few months, the Overview Trailer is a good way to catch up, although you've got some time before Marvel's Avengers releases May 15 of next year.

The trailer begins with a fairly comprehensive overview of the story in Marvel's Avengers. Basically, the Avengers are blamed for a catastrophic explosion and forced to disband, replaced by the dubious organization known as AIM. Soon enough, the latest playable hero, Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), embarks on a quest to expose AIM's anti-hero conspiracy and reunite the Avengers.

The helicarrier, which can be upgraded throughout the story, serves as a base for you to take on solo or co-op campaign missions, customize your hero with different armor and outfits, and upgrade your gear and skill tree. Hero missions are single-player only campaign missions, while Warzone missions can be player solo or online with up to four players. Whichever mission you launch, your character and story progress is carried over to other game modes.

You'll also be able to jump right into online co-op as soon as you complete the beginning tutorial mission, but Crystal Dynamics creative director Noah Hughes says you risk running into spoilers by doing so. The PlayStation Blog also delves into the prevalent issue of pay-to-win mechanics being implemented into full-priced games.

Hughes is quoted as emphasizing that appearance upgrades will be purely cosmetic and won't affect gameplay, assuring that there will be "no loot boxes, no pay-to-win, you’re not going to be paying money to beat the game or be better at the game."

The blog also goes a lot deeper into the story and the malicious AIM organization than the Overview Trailer. "A growing public sentiment is shaped that Super Heroes are dangerous and if left unchecked, they could wreak more havoc than good. AIM wants to define mankind’s future with reason, with logic. They believe in science, not Super Heroes, and that this devout purity to science will make the world a safer, stronger place; which also means Super Heroes can’t be left to roam freely," Hughes says.