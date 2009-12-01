Marvel Boss Waxes Lyrical About Thor Movie

In an in-depth interview over at Comic Book Resources , Marvel's editor-in-chief Joe Quesada has been bigging up the Thor movie big time:

"We are incredibly confident." he says. "And there isn't much I could say to convince people beyond, 'Look at these designs! Look at this script! Look at the moments in this story and tell me it won't be a huge success.' But, that's obviously something I can't do, so the one thing I can say – and I've said as much to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige – is that people are going to go into this movie with a preconceived idea about what it will be. If you're a comics fan, you'll have a preconceived notion of what you're going to get. If you're a non-comics fan, you'll have another notion of what the movie is all about. And what's really amazing is that both groups will walk away going, 'I've never seen anything like this before within the super hero genre.' It's so cool, and I don't want to use the word unusual, but it is unusual in the sense that it redefines what a super hero movie can be...

"And Branagh is a joy to listen to talk story. There was a point during the discussion of the most recent draft of the screenplay where a particular plot point was put up to the group for discussion, 'How should we play this one moment within the context of the story?' and Branagh and some in the group had a particular idea of how it should play, while some others felt differently. I was in the opposite camp, but as we discussed the differences, I'm sitting there listening to Branagh act out his version of the scene with gusto and passion and I had to stop him and say, 'If you said to me right now, "Then Thor kills 100 puppies in an animal shelter" I'd say it was fantastic.'"

We can thoroughly recommend checking out the complete interview.