New X-Men teams and titles headline 2022's "revolutionary" Destiny of X era

Following a week of teasers showing different versions of prominent X-Men characters, Marvel Comics has revealed some deeper information about 'Destiny of X,' the upcoming new status quo for the entire X-Men line that comes in the wake of the current Inferno limited series.

First and foremost, the X-Men line will get an overhaul with several new titles, some big shake-ups to existing titles in both creative team and concept, and some current titles that appear to be missing from the upcoming new slate.

Starting in "Spring 2022," which likely means some time across the March/April range, the X-Men line will consist of the following titles:

Immortal X-Men

Marauders

X-Force

Knights of X

X-Men

Legion of X

Wolverine

New Mutants

X-Men Red

Marvel's announcement of the updated line indicates changes on the way for established titles X-Men, X-Force, New Mutants, and Wolverine, though no information on what that entails. The announcement also mentions incoming Marauders writer Steve Orlando, who will kick off his run with Marauders Annual 2022, drawn by Crees Lee.

(Marauders Annual 2022 also seems to kick off a 30th-anniversary celebration for the 2099 line).

In terms of new titles, Legion of X appears to be a sequel to the recent Way of X title featuring Nightcrawler's newly founded Legionaries team. And X-Men Red is a revival of a former X-Men ongoing series - though the 'Red' designator, in this case, may refer to Mars/Planet Arakko, known colloquially as the 'Red Planet.'

As for Immortal X-Men and Knights of X, your guesses are as good as ours until Marvel reveals more info, as the announcement promises they will provide "in the days ahead."

Meanwhile, both Excalibur and SWORD appear to be missing from the new line, potentially indicating both will come to an end - or they are transforming to one of the new titles named.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Along with news of the revamped line, which the announcement refers to as the "Second Krakoan age of X-Men," Marvel has released a teaser image with art from Leinil Francis Yu and Sunny Gho showing many of the most prominent current X-Men characters including Xavier, Magneto in his classic costume, and Mystique - though Destiny, the apparent namesake of the new 'Destiny of X' era, is tucked in the back of the image.

Also of note in the image is Deadpool, who has been part of the X-Men franchise off-and-on since being introduced in New Mutants #98, though who in recent years has broken off on his own; on Monday, a new arc of X-Men Unlimited was announced featuring Deadpool and Juggernaut (who is also in this 'Destiny of X' teaser) working on something for the X-Men.

And then there's Somnus, a new mutant introduced in the recent Marvel's Voices: Pride 2021 one-shot.

"The journey of the Krakoan Age is far from over!" states Marvel senior editor Jordan D. White in the announcement. "Our long-term plan that all our creators have been working on in our secret Council Chamber has only just begun to come to fruition. With the filling of the two empty council seats, the Reign of X has ended, and it’s time for mutantkind to reach for their destiny!"

Stay tuned to Newsarama for more information on 'Destiny of X' as it's revealed, potentially when Marvel's March 2022 solicitations arrive later this month.

With such a major shake-up, we’ll help you keep track of all the new X-Men titles and when they go on sale in our list of all new X-Men comics, graphic novels, collections arriving in 2021 and 2022.