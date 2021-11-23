'Destiny of X' teases major shake-ups for Krakoa and the X-Men

The next chapter of the X-Men saga will apparently begin in spring of 2022, according to a new teaser from Marvel Comics. The simple image announces 'Destiny of X' - though it's unclear whether this is the name of a story or a new title.

However, what is clear is the connection between the 'Destiny of X' title and the return of Destiny, Mystique's wife, who recently joined the Krakoan Quiet Council much to the chagrin of Magneto, Xavier, and Moira X.

"There is no 'THE' future, there is no destiny," reads a quote from Destiny herself, real name Irene Adler, included in the plain teaser.

'Destiny of X' may be a new name for the upcoming post-Inferno status quo in which Krakoan society and politics will undergo major shifts, similar to the previous 'Reign of X' and 'Dawn of X' names for the theme of recent X-Men eras.

'Destiny of X' teaser

Marvel Comics has made a recent habit of releasing obscure but escalating teasers, starting with similar reveals to the just-released 'Destiny of X' teaser, and then release more information over time.

True to form, Marvel's announcement of 'Destiny of X' promises "news about mutantkind's next era" in "the coming weeks," likely when the publisher's March 2022 solicitations arrive sometime in mid-December - if they don't give out more teasers even sooner than that.

This would seem to be the post-'Reign of X' and post-'X Lives/Deaths of Wolverine era for the X-titles to graduate towards - and also the first era without Jonathan Hickman as the lead writer of Marvel's X-Men titles.

Could this mean that mutants such as Destiny and Mystique, traditionally seen as villains in X-Men lore, could become the new ruling leaders of Krakoa, or the people to shape the X-Men's mission? We'll find out.

