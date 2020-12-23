Marvel Comics March 2021 solicitations and covers revealed

The Marvel Comics March 2021 solicitations are here, and for superheroes with spiders on their costume the theme for the month is apparently 'change.'

March 10's Amazing Spider-Man #61 will feature the debut of a new Spider-Man costume - as well as a new job for the man who wears it, Peter Parker. Pete lost his job at The Daily Bugle a year or so ago, and since then decided to return to college to finish his doctoral thesis. As for this "new look" Spider-Man, Marvel isn't showing their hand - and not even showing the issue's primary cover yet.

And over in March's Venom issue, the titular symbiote could also be "the end of the Venom symbiote as we know it?" if you take the publisher's solicitation text at face value. This tracks with what King in Black artist Ryan Stegman, series editor Devin Lewis, and writer Donny Cates have all said in the previous months - that the King in Black event will "redefine what Venom is" and set-up a milestone 200th issue of Venom.

Meanwhile, Wolverine is reuniting with the superhero kids of Power Pack- a team-up that's never not fun, especially if you recall their great first meeting in Uncanny X-Men #195.

Speaking of reunions, arguably the most popular modern-day Captain Marvel artist David Lopez is returning to the title - at least for one issue. March 17's Captain Marvel #27 will feature him and series writer Kelly Thompon hosting an intervention for Carol Danvers on behalf of her friends to help her get her groove back after breaking up with Rhodey/War Machine.

Reminder, an "Image 1 of x" in the upper left corner means there are multiple variant covers to check out. Be sure to click the arrows to the right and left of the images to see them all.

We have also added links where you can order print/digital copies all of these comics (when available) in the title of each solicitation.

So check out the full Marvel Comics March 2021 solicitations below - and you can view the Marvel Comics December 2020 solicitations, the Marvel Comics January 2021 solicitations, and the Marvel Comics February 2021 solicitations by clicking on the links.

VENOM #34

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VENOM-THING VARIANT COVER BY SUPERLOG

THIS IS IT!

• After a pulse-pounding race to the finish, VENOM #34 stands as the series’ final tie-in to the KING IN BLACK epic!

• But is this issue also the end of the Venom symbiote as we know it?!

• From maestros DONNY CATES, IBAN COELLO and JESUS ABURTOV, this one sets the stage for VENOM #200 – and EVERYTHING that follows!

32 PGS. /Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: WICCAN AND HULKLING #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TINI HOWARD (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A) • Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

NO TIME TO CELEBRATE!

Wiccan and Hulkling are freshly off the marriage altar and overdue for a proper celebration. So when the Shi’ar invite them for an all-expenses paid vacation at their glitziest beach resort, you know Wiccan’s already got their bags packed. But they’ll have to hold the champagne — because Knull and his symbiote army are expanding across the galaxy! Tini Howard and Luciano Vecchio give everyone’s favorite Young Avengers a honeymoon to die for!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

KING IN BLACK #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

TATTOO VARIANT COVER BY IAN BEDERMAN

SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

DRAGON VARIANT COVER BY DAVE RAPOZA

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY BRETT BOOTH

WHAT’S A GOD TO A NONBELIEVER?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

KING IN BLACK: GHOST RIDER #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ED BRISSON (W) • Juan Frigeri (A) • Cover by WILL SLINEY

Variant cover by GERALD PAREL

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

THE WAR FOR HELL’S THRONE MEETS THE KING IN BLACK!

All Ghost Rider wants is to destroy Mephisto, round up an army of escaped demons, and secure his seat on the throne of hell. Is that so much to ask? But now a dark god from space has shown up to throw the world into chaos, and some of Johnny’s old friends have come to ask for his help. It may take everything they’ve got to stop this madness. Maybe even…the devil himself?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

KING IN BLACK: SPIDER-MAN #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MacKAY (W) • Michele Bandini (A) • Cover by Carlos Gomez

VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VINCENTINI

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

ALL WEBBED UP WITH NO PLACE TO GO!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS CARNAGE #3 (OF 3)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SEANAN McGUIRE (W) • FLAVIANO (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LAFUENTE

AMP VS. AMP, SYMBIOTE VS. SYMBIOTE, FRIEND VS. FRIEND!

• Unwittingly pulled into her bandmate Gwen Stacy’s interdimensional adventures and the Marvel Universe, MARY JANE WATSON of Earth-65 has bonded to a symbiote and become a new and deadly iteration of CARNAGE!

• As dragons rain from the sky and New York finds itself on the precipice of the abyss, it’s up to Gwen Stacy to rid MJ of the symbiotic spiders that have infected her and get them both home — while saving any civilians MJ endangers along the way!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: SCREAM #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CLAY McLEOD CHAPMAN (W) • GARRY BROWN (A) • Cover by InHYUK LEE

Stormbreakers variant cover by R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

SCREAM RETURNS!

• Andi Benton has faced other symbiotes before, but never has she faced the power and might of KNULL himself!

• Does SCREAM have what it takes to put a dent in Knull’s symbiotic armor?

• Or is this the end for SCREAM?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS #3 (OF 3)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W)

JUAN FERREYRA (A) • Cover by KYLE HOTZ

Variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

THE EXPLOSIVE FINALE!

• What are the Thunderbolts doing with the Sentry’s body?

• Oh…Oh, no. Really? That’s the plan??? Well, as long as everything comes out all right in the end.

• Wait, THAT’S how it ends??? YIKES.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KURT BUSIEK (W)

BEN DEWEY & JONAS SCHARF (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The grand finale! As the Dark Tide threatens Atlantis, Namor, Attuma and Dorma make a desperate, dangerous attempt to save the undersea world — but even if they can manage it, it’ll come at a great cost. Learn the fate of Atlantis — of Attuma — of the Dark Tide — and the future of the Dark Tide as well. What will come out of THE KING IN BLACK for Namor and Atlantis? Watch it unfold here.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #4 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON & TORUNN Grønbekk (W)

NINA VAKUEVA (A) • Cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

Profile variant cover by PHIL NOTO

Headshot variant cover by TODD NAUCK

THE LAST RIDE OF THE VALKYRIES!

Brunnhilde. Jane Foster. Dani Moonstar. Hildegarde. And the mysterious stranger who’s worn the title longer than any of them. The Valkyries are united, and at last they have a plan – but so does the King in Black. Every soul in existence is at stake – including the Valkyries’ own!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES #3 (OF 3)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RODNEY BARNES & STEVE ORLANDO (W)

KYLE HOTZ & DANILO BEYRUTH (A)

COVER BY Philip Tan

A DARK SHADOW LOOMS

OVER CLOAK AND DAGGER!

PLUS: THE RETURN OF TOXIN!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #19

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • KEV WALKER (A)

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO

• Conan’s heist of the Hellfire Club goes awry when the mutants hire his sword to help free Storm and Cyclops from Knull.

• Join us for some March Madness starring Conan, Deadpool and the Marauders.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #30

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN SLOTT (W) • ZÉ CARLOS (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

THE THING-THING VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL ACUNA

“The Two-In-One Terrors!”

• Marvel’s First Family are divided and at each other’s throats!

• As the Earth-ending threat of the KING IN BLACK rages on, half of the Fantastic Four are Knullified and out to destroy their remaining friends and family!

• If that weren’t enough...an ancient force has reemerged in the Multiverse. Who—or what—is THE RECKONING?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Peter David (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE RAPOZA

THE COLLISION COURSE WITH THE KING IN BLACK COMES TO A SPACE-SHATTERING CONCLUSION!

• The god-king of the symbiotes has made his presence known across space and time — will the assembled heroes of Marvel’s yesteryear be enough to stave off his suffocating darkness, or will every corner of the Marvel Universe fall to the KING IN BLACK?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

S.W.O.R.D. #4

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

KRAKOA, WE HAVE A PROBLEM!

The mutants are dying. Their island is dying. Earth itself is dying. All hope for humanity as a species lies in Protocol V. Protocol V isn’t going to work.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BETA RAY BILL #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (W) • DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (A/C)

Stormbreakers variant cover by IBAN COELLO

Headshot variant COVER by TODD NAUCK

variant COVER by RYAN STEGMAN

SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

variant COVER by CHASE CONLEY

variant COVER by WALTER SIMONSON

FROM THE PAGES OF DONNY CATES’ THOR AND SPINNING OUT OF THE EVENTS OF KING IN BLACK!

The second-most famous wielder of Mjolnir. The right-hand man to the god of Thunder. And now, a warrior without his best weapon. Beta Ray Bill is tired of playing second fiddle to Thor – and with Bill’s famous hammer, Stormbreaker, recently destroyed at the new All-Father’s hands, tensions are higher than ever. The Korbinite must strike out in search of a new weapon…and a new destiny. Assuming he can first defeat a Knullified Fin Fang Foom! Writer/artist Daniel Warren Johnson (Extremity, Murder Falcon) and colorist Mike Spicer take Beta Ray Bill on a journey beyond the shadow of a god! Plus: This oversize first issue contains an exclusive conversation between Johnson and Beta Ray Bill’s creator, the legendary Walter Simonson!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE #1 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARIKO TAMAKI (W) • GURIHIRU (A/C)

Variant Cover by ERICA HENDERSON

Variant Cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

They’re brothers, gods and sons of Odin — but Thor and Loki just don’t get along! Especially since Loki keeps tricking Thor into doing things that will get him in trouble. Even so, when Loki dares Thor to steal a powerful relic from Odin’s vault, how can the God of Thunder say nay? The fan-favorite team that brought you SPIDER-MAN & VENOM: DOUBLE TROUBLE returns!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ALIEN #1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W)

SALVADOR LARROCA (A)

Cover by InHYUK LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

LAUNCH VARIANT COVER BY DAVID FINCH

PREMIERE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

WRAPAROUND SPACE VARIANT COVER AND BLACK BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE ICONIC CINEMATIC TERROR MAKES ITS MARVEL DEBUT!

Gabriel Cruz gave his life to Weyland-Yutani--In the case of an alien attack he barely survived, almost literally! Recently retired, Cruz is trying to patch things up with his abandoned son with the help of his friend, a Bishop-model android, but his re-entry into civilian life is not going smoothly…and his encounters with the deadly Xenomorph are far from over. Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Salvador Larroca team up to tell an all-new tale of the titan of horror and science fiction that has scared audiences for decades. No one is safe. No one is innocent. And no one can hear you scream.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

© 2021 20th Century Studios.



ALIEN GRAPHIC COMIC BOX

Preserve your comic collection with Marvel Graphic Comic Boxes!

Inside dimensions - 15-1/2” x 7-5/8” x 10-7/8”

BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SIMON SPURRIER (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by IBAN COELLO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

STORMBREAKER VARIANT COVER BY JUAN CABAL

HEADSHOT VARIANT BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

Legend of the Black Knight Variant Cover by Stephanie Hans

BLACK BLANK VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE

THE GREATEST KNIGHT OF THEM ALL RIDES AGAIN!

Dane Whitman is the BLACK KNIGHT and wielder of the magical EBONY BLADE, but the blade’s power comes at a terrible price. Dane forever bears the burden of its curse: an insatiable lust for blood and mayhem that constantly threatens to swallow its owner in darkness. Must that be Dane’s fate? Following the battle against the KING IN BLACK, a reinvigorated Dane has a greater sense of purpose than ever before. But his sword is the key to a new enemy’s evil plan and only the Black Knight can prevent the coming death and destruction. This conflict spanning mythical Camelot to modern-day NYC will test Dane like never before and challenge everything he believes about himself, the Ebony Blade, and the entire history of the Black Knight! Guest starring the AVENGERS!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A)

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

KAIJU VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

Variant Cover by FRANCESCO MANNA

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by KIA ASAMIYA

Variant Cover by MATTHEW FRANK

TV VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Ultraman narrowly averted a catastrophe decades in the making. The world was saved – but, also, forever changed.

Now…come the consequences.

Much of the populace regard their defenders with suspicion. Enemies hide in plain sight, and even those closest to Shin Hayata don’t necessarily have faith in the Giant of Light. But at last, a long-thought-lost comrade has mysteriously returned!

That’s a good thing…right?

The RISE is over. The training wheels are off, and the stakes have never been higher. THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN begin here!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

© TSUBURAYA PRODUCTIONS

CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES, BENJAMIN PERCY, TINI HOWARD (W)

SARA PICHELLI, KEN LASHLEY (A) • COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY InHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN OTTLEY

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

CARNAGE RULES!

Witness the cerebral chaos caused by CARNAGE, brought to life by some of the greatest creators at Marvel!

But beware, True Believers, true to their titular character’s namesake, these spine-chilling tales are not for the faint of heart and presented in BLACK, WHITE AND BLOOD!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

SILK #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Maurene Goo (W) • Takeshi Miyazawa (A) • Cover by Stonehouse

Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

Variant Cover by NAYOUNG WOOH

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Variant Cover by BENGAL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

By day Cindy Moon is an intrepid reporter for the upstart new media empire Threats & Menaces under her old boss, J. Jonah Jameson. By night, she’s Silk, crime fighting super hero! But those worlds are about to collide, as an investigation into a series of gangland murders puts Silk and everyone she loves in danger! Who is this powerful new player in New York’s underworld, where did she come from, and what is she doing with that strange cat demon? It will take all of Cindy’s prowess as reporter and hero to find the answers…and stay alive! Written by Maurene Goo (I Believe in a Thing Called Love) and drawn by Takeshi Miyazawa (RUNAWAYS, GHOST SPIDER), Cindy is on assignment, and nothing can stop her!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JOE SIMON, STAN LEE AND JACK KIRBY (W)

JOHN CASSADAY, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, DAVID LAPHAM, PEACH MOMOKO,

DECLAN SHALVEY, PERE PÉREZ, SALVADOR LARROCA, JUANN CABAL, CARMEN CARNERO, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, VALERIO SCHITI, CARLOS PACHECO, INHYUK LEE, R.B. SILVA, KEI ZAMA, SARA PICHELLI, JESÚS SAIZ, KIM JACINTO, ADAM KUBERT, FEDERICO VICENTINI, JOSHUA CASSARA, MAHMUD ASRAR, JIM CHEUNG, TERRY DODSON, JOE BENNETT, ALEX ROSS, STEVE EPTING, ADAM HUGHES, STEPHANIE HANS, JAVIER GARRÓN, ALITHA E. MARTINEZ, ELENA CASAGRANDE, PACO MEDINA, DANIEL ACUÑA, CHRIS SAMNEE, BUTCH GUICE, RACHAEL STOTT, PEPE LARRAZ, GREG SMALLWOOD, GREG LAND, IBAN COELLO, RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT, NATACHA BUSTOS, MARK BAGLEY, & PATRICK GLEASON (A)

Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

Variant cover by MARK BROOKS

Captain America celebrates 80 years of battling tyranny this month! And what better way to celebrate than by having a cadre of Marvel’s best artists redraw and modernize Captain America’s origin and the debut of the Red Skull from CAPTAIN AMERICA COMICS #1 as well as Cap’s return in the Marvel Age from AVENGERS #4! The legendary stories that changed the course of comic book history are presented in an all-new way for the current generation of Marvel fans!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$5.99

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MacKAY (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by KEI ZAMA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The Biomechanoid menace is growing exponentially, and the only line of defense for the Earth? The Avengers! While the team scrambles to fight Biomechanoids across the globe with the aid of their new mech suits, Iron Man and Black Panther try desperately to uncover the hidden enemy behind this new global crisis. But when they do, they realize that the threat is far greater than they had previously imagined... and the fate of the Earth hangs in the balance.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN LEGENDS #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • BRETT BOOTH (A/C)

Connecting Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

THE SECRET OF ADAM-X – REVEALED AT LAST!

It’s the SUMMERS BROTHERS and STARJAMMERS vs. ERIK THE RED and the SHI’AR with the fate of the galaxy at stake, as the full truth behind ADAM-X’s lineage is revealed in a story nearly 30 years in the making!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KALINDA VAZQUEZ (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS - APR200935

VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON - APR200936

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE - APR200937

WHO IS AMERICA?

America Chavez is incredible – her origins, her strength, her dimension-shattering star portals! But when the foundation of everything she believes is shaken, America will stand up and face the parts of herself she’s been running from. From writer Kalinda Vazquez (Marvel’s Runaways) and artist Carlos Gomez (Amazing Mary Jane) comes an explosive, brand-new story all about what made America Chavez who she is – and what she’ll do to protect the ones she loves.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using APR200934

DEMON DAYS: X-MEN #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS

Variant Cover by LEINIL Francis YU

Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY GURIHIRU

From STORMBREAKER PEACH MOMOKO comes a Marvel story unlike any you’ve ever seen before! A wandering swordswoman with a psychic blade arrives at village that’s being targeted by demons. One demon is black and white with a terrifying red tongue and another may be the strongest demon there is! In the stunning kick-off issue of this prestige quarterly story, you’ll see a revolutionary reimagination of the Marvel Universe that could only come from Peach Momoko. Ready your katana and enter a mysterious world of demons, monsters, mutants, and magic! Book ONE of FIVE of the DEMON DAYS saga!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

ETERNALS #3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • ESAD Ribić (A/C)

VARIANT BY GEOFF SHAW - NOV200501

Head Shot Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK - NOV200502

Design Variant by Esad Ribić

Journey to the heart of the DEVIANT CITY!

• Come berserk Lemuria, home of the Deviants, city of a 12 million species.

• An Eternal has been murdered by one of their own.

• And Sersi’s number one suspect is…Thena?!

• Plus, why is Ikaris so interested in the fate of a human boy?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using NOV200500

X-MEN #19

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MAHMUD ASRAR (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

ESCAPE FROM THE VAULT!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VITA AYALA (W) • BERNARD CHANG (A)

Cover by R.B. SILVA

Variant Cover by BERNARD CHANG - FEB200863

Design Variant Cover by TOM MULLER - FEB200864

Hidden Gem Wraparound Variant Cover by JIM LEE - FEB200861

Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK - FEB200862

WHEN DID THE X–MEN GET SIDEKICKS?!

Now! Don’t miss the debut of the greatest teenage super hero team of all time! They’ve learned from the best, now they’re ready to be put to the test! But who the heck are these kids, and where do they come from? Guest-starring the X–Men!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Order using FEB200860

X-FACTOR #8

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Leah Williams (W) • David Baldeon (A)

Cover by Ivan Shavrin

• Hey, guys! Wasn’t expecting to see X-Factor torpedo up the resurrection queue priority--.

• Boneyard’s haunted.

• WHAT?

*Resurrecting murdered teammates* Boneyard’s haunted.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CABLE #9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

DAYS OF PAST YET TO COME!

Cable’s future is coming back to haunt him…and he isn’t ready. Yet.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCALIBUR #19

Image 1 of 1 Marvel Comics March 2021 solicitations (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TINI HOWARD (W) • MARCUS TO (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

POISONED BY HER OWN VENOM!

She didn’t mean anything by it...but what’s a girl without a body supposed to do?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #18

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GARRY BROWN (A)

COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER

BY ROB LIEFELD

WELCOME TO THEIR NIGHTMARES!

QUENTIN QUIRE returns to Krakoa to find a nightmare creature wreaking havoc on X-Force. But what deadly secrets are X-Force hiding…and who’s trying to unearth them?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

HELLIONS #10

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • STEPHEN SEGOVIA (A/C)

FUNNY GAMES!

The HELLIONS are at the mercy of ARCADE as they face his new psychological MURDERWORLD!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DEADPOOL NERDY 30 #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ROB LIEFELD, FABIAN NICIEZA, SKOTTIE YOUNG, Gail Simone,

KELLY THOMPSON, GERRY DUGGAN, BRIAN POSEHN and more! (W)

ROB LIEFELD, Patch Zircher, Kevin Libranda, Aaron Conley and more! (A)

COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HAWTHORNE

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

HE’S THE MERC WITH THE MOUTH! (FULL OF BIRTHDAY CAKE!)

Deadpool’s turning 30! And to help celebrate, we’ve assembled some of his classic storytellers to tell tales of Wade Wilson birthdays past, present and future! A first birthday with time-traveling assassins! A sweet sixteen party that would make Molly Ringwald weep! A 100th birthday that could only be celebrated in grand Deadpool style! Blow out the candles! Pin the cybernetic arm on the Cable! And open this present, just for you!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$5.99

IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #3 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LARRY HAMA (W) • DAVID WACHTER (A) • Cover by BILLY TAN

Variant Cover by JEFFREY VEREGGE

THE WAR OF THE HEAVENLY CITIES COMES TO WAKANDA!

• Z’Gambo manifests over Wakanda, and with it an army of the undead!

• Other cities, filled with hordes of undead and Marvel villains, appear all over the world!

• Can Iron Fist stop the worldwide calamity? Will he discover who is behind this deadly scourge?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • FRANCESCO MOBILI (A)

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

Variant by PATRICK GLEASON

Variant by CHRIS SPROUSE

Design Variant by CARMEN CARNERO

STORMBREAKER VARIANT BY JOSHUA CASSARA

BURN AT THE TOUCH OF THE HARROWER!

Critically acclaimed writer Steve Orlando (Martian Manhunter, Batman, Wonder Woman) makes his Marvel debut with a blockbuster celebration of MAN-THING’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY! For decades, the Man-Thing has haunted the Florida Everglades. Now a new enemy has hijacked his body on a quest to take his incendiary abilities global! We wake to fear as gargantuan monoliths menace cities worldwide, with only the AVENGERS standing between the population of Earth and a planetwide inferno. Can they save Man-Thing in time to douse the fires? And does the man inside the thing, TED SALLIS, even want to be saved? Introducing a sensational new villain, THE HARROWER! PART 1 of 3!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$4.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #24

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

MILES-THING VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

• The King in Black put Miles’ back against the wall using one of his best friend’s super-hands around his throat.

• Can Miles bounce back with any of his soul intact?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NICK SPENCER (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A/C)

Variant by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO

• Peter Parker gets a new job!

• Spidey gets a new look!

• And Kingpin’s plans start coming together!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NICK SPENCER (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A/C)

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN WEAVER

SPIDER-MAN-THING VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND NEW COSTUME DEBUTS!

• Kingpin makes it personal with Peter Parker and New York City itself will pay the price!

• And another fuse lit more than thirty issues ago reaches its explosive destination.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #10

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PéREZ (A) • Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

• The fuse lit back in #1 finds its destination.

• Spider-Woman has crossed so many lines, leading to this moment and an offer to embrace the destiny forged by her Hydra years.

• Will she take it? You may think you know what a super hero would choose, but Jessica has a habit of defying expectations.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK CAT #4

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • NINA VAKUEVA (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

“THE QUEEN CAT”

• There’s another Cat on the scene and she doesn’t play nice.

• Lily Hollister’s life has taken some turns. From socialite daughter of the district attorney to fiancée of Harry Osborn to goblinized Menace… The last turn to imitation hero called Queen Cat seems to have stuck.

• But now that Queen Cat has set her sights on the Black Cat, does Felicia stand a chance? Or will this misguided attempt screw up all of Felicia and Black Fox’s plans?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JOE KELLY (W) • CHRIS BACHALO (A) • Cover by DAVID FINCH

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS BACHALO - APR200823

DIE-CUT COVER BY CHRIS BACHALO - MAR201129

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY LARRY LIEBER - APR200824

LAUNCH VARIANT COVER BY TBA - APR200825

PREMIERE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID FINCH - APR200826

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS - APR200827

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS - APR200828

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG - APR200829

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAROQUE - APR200830

VARIANT COVER BY Adam Kubert - APR200831

VARIANT COVER BY TBA - APR200832

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE - APR200833

BUCKLE UP, TIGER!

Get ready for the most action-packed, pulse-pounding, adrenaline-pumping comic OF ALL TIME! As the name implies, once you read page one, panel one, SPIDER-MAN DOES NOT STOP! A mystery at Empire State University thrusts Spider-Man into an adventure that starts in uptown Manhattan and will take him around the world, pitting him against Marvel Universe villains old and new and give you a Spider-Man adventure (and Spider-Man) the likes of which you’ve never seen.

THIS BOOK IS NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART, SO CHECK WITH YOUR DOCTOR BEFORE READING!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Order using APR200822

CAPTAIN AMERICA #28

Image 1 of 1 Marvel Comics March 2021 solicitations (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK BROWN

TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO

SKULL FRACTURE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL HULK #44

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

homage variant by JOE BENNETT - DEC200559

TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO

• In New York, the U-Foes are hunting a weakened Hulk - with the one thing that can kill him for good.

• In New Mexico, the new Sasquatch faces something even weirder than he is.

• Something very strange is happening to Jacqueline McGee.

• And far above the world, HENRY PETER GYRICH watches...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using DEC200558

MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PETER DAVID (W) • JAVIER PINA (A) • Cover by DALE KEOWN

Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

CASUS BELLI!

The Pantheon has the Maestro on the ropes – or so they think. But the Maestro’s true enemy is about to show his face...and no one is going to like the future he has planned.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #43

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON (W) • Luca Maresca (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Design Variant Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

Connecting Variant Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

THE FIGHT TO BECOME THE ALL-NEW PHOENIX HEATS UP!

As the greatest heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe are trapped within the battle to decide the all-new Phoenix – a bloody battle that has narrowed to a handful of desperate combatants. Thor leads the rest of the Avengers in the fight to contain the Phoenix Force on Earth, in a quest complicated by the Thunder God’s own mysterious connection to the cosmic firebird.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



IRON MAN #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • CAFU (A/C) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

Iron Man and his small band of allies go interstellar as they pursue Korvac to the farthest reaches of the galaxy, even as the villainous android intellect tries to telepathically lure Hellcat and Tony toward his bizarre utopian visions. But after an unexpected left turn leaves Iron Man on a remote and uncharted planet, Korvac might take the opportunity to blow Shellhead’s vulnerable friends out of the stars once and for all.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #27

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • David López (A) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Variant cover by STEPHANIE HANS

CAPTAIN MARVEL-THING VARIANT COVER BY BERNARD CHANG

SWIPE RIGHT, CAPTAIN MARVEL!

Carol Danvers is back! Or is she? Devastated by her breakup with Rhodey, Carol can’t seem to get back into her groove. Sure, monsters are still getting punched, but things are also getting missed…and boy, oh boy, is she grouchy. Before she can drive them fully insane, Carol’s friends stage an intervention that looks a hell of a lot like speed dating. With friends like these, who needs enemies?! Featuring beloved Captain Marvel veteran artist David López!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #24

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • DANIEL ACUÑA (A)

COVER BY DANIEL ACUÑA

Variant cover by JOE QUINONES - MAR201033

Women’s History Month variant cover by JEN BARTEL

Two-Tone variant cover by MICHAEL CHO

THE PENULTIMATE ISSUE OF TA-NEHISI COATES’ GROUNDBREAKING RUN!

The Intergalactic Empire has suffered thousands of losses — and still they’re coming for Earth. Wakanda Prime is in more danger than ever as Emperor N’Jadaka — A.K.A. the resurrected Killmonger, one of the Black Panther’s deadliest enemies — returns to face the king who unintentionally brought him to power.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using MAR201032

THE UNION #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PAUL GRIST (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A) • COVER BY R.B. SILVA

Design Variant Cover by R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Caught in the cries of the Choir!

• With their sonic-powered teammate in trouble, Union Jack and the team must rescue the Choir before it’s too late!

• But what the Union finds out about the Choir may be too much even for them!

• Plus, meet the team’s newest recruit…Bulldog!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL #6 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALEX ROSS, GREG SMALLWOOD, LEE BERMEJO, STEVE DARNALL (W)

ALEX ROSS, GREG SMALLWOOD, LEE BERMEJO, MITCH O’CONNELL (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by LEE BERMEJO

The overarching story of Doctor Strange’s battle with Nightmare concludes in spectacular fashion as illustrated by Alex Ross and Mitch O’Connell! And before that, Nick Fury battles a conspiracy to destroy S.H.I.E.L.D. courtesy of Greg Smallwood, and the Silver Surfer returns to a dead Earth thanks to Lee Bermejo! It’s the best-looking release you’ll see all month!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #12

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Al Ewing (W) • Juann Cabal (A) • Cover by Rafael Albuquerque

GAMORA-THING VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

END OF AN ERA!

• Since day one, the Guardians of the Galaxy has been a rag tag group of mercenaries, survivors, and oddballs surviving by the skin of their teeth.

• Will it finally be their undoing?

• Liftoff in ONE…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR #13

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES (W) • NIC KLEIN (A) • Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Variant cover by NIC KLEIN

Two-Tone variant by MICHAEL CHO

“PREY” PART FIVE OF SIX!

A vengeful Donald Blake, Thor’s enchanted ax, Jarnbjorn, and the World Tree — not a good combination! With Thor still nowhere to be found, Blake is about to finish what he started: the end of Asgard! Meanwhile, Valkyrie manages to track down the long-absent Odin, but he is not the same All-Father he once was. Can Odin rise to the occasion and help save his son and Asgard? And who will help Lady Sif and the others in Dimension Blood? Surprises abound as the gods face the fight of their eternal lives in the penultimate chapter of “Prey”!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

RUNAWAYS #34

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • ANDRES GENOLET (A)

Cover by KRIS ANKA

VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA

• Wolverine and Pixie guest-star in RUNAWAYS and answer what Runaways fans have been asking for months: With the X-Men’s opening of Krakoa- the island-nation that welcomes mutants in existence- will Molly go?

• You may think you know the answer to that or what is going to happen here- but this comic is like its stars: They never do what they’re told or expected to do.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Order using APR201026

POWER PACK #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RYAN NORTH (W) • NICO LEON (A)

Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

• Hey guys, what’s up? Jack “MASS MASTER” Power here, and I’m narrating this issue of Power Pack, so they also let me do the solicit! JULIE narrated the last issue, and we all saw how well THAT went (aw, just kidding, Julie) (...unless?), so it’s time for the big guns! Let’s master some mass in this thing!!

• Anyway, bad news, Massheads — in this issue I get PLAYED by my HATERS into FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE against someone who is trying to MESS UP MY ENTIRE FAMILY, so let’s just say: Things get a little TOO real!

• Also there’s a special guest star...WOLVERINE!! He’s on the cover. I tried to get them to add a red arrow to it, pointing toward him with a circle around his claws, but they said that was “clickbait,” and I said, “Lol, I know.”

• And remember: Real heroes don’t forget to like (this comic) and subscribe (to this comic through their local comic book store).

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

CHAMPIONS #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EVE L. EWING (W) • BOB QUINN (A) • Cover by TONI INFANTE

MS. MARVEL-THING VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

The Champions are done running. The time to stand up and fight is here. But can they win when an entire government is aligned against them? And if they can’t….where do the Marvel Universe’s next generation of heroes go from here?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

TASKMASTER #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO VITTI (A)

Cover by Valerio Giangiordano

Variant cover by JIM TERRY

LONG GOODBYE!

Taskmaster finds the Rubicon trigger, the doomsday device that Maria Hill died to protect! But someone has been playing him, and the game is about to be up.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

U.S. AGENT #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Christopher Priest (W)

GEORGES JEANTY (A)

Cover by Marco Checchetto

VARIANT COVER BY PAUL RENAUD

“American Zealot” concludes with the former U.S.Agent struggling to save an impoverished mining town from an unhinged SUPER-PATRIOT who happens to be his own sister suffering a major psychotic break. But can he place the town’s lives over hers? And can Walker survive a smackdown against his replacement, the murderous SAINT? Which U.S.Agent will retain the shield?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #28

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

DAREDEVIL-THING VARIANT COVER BY RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT

A NEW DAREDEVIL RISES TO PROTECT HELL’S KITCHEN!

Matt Murdock is a killer – but while he’s serving his time as the masked vigilante called Daredevil, Hell’s Kitchen has suddenly been left without a guardian devil.

Or it was, until ELEKTRA NATCHIOS took it upon herself to protect Murdock’s neighborhood and his legacy as the NEW DAREDEVIL!

But she’s already got her work cut out for her: WILSON FISK remains seated as New York’s mayor, with TYPHOID MARY, THE OWL, HAMMERHEAD and other lethal – and FAMILIAR – foes at his beck and call...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY #9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VARIANT BY ARTHUR ADAMS

TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO

• It’s PARENTS’ DAY at Strange Academy!

• For most students, it’s a joyous day, but for Calvin Morse, an orphan…not so much.

• So while the rest of the parents go on a scavenger hunt around campus, Calvin and an unlikely friend face something truly scary.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STAR WARS #12

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

EMPIRE STRIKES BACK VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPOUSE

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

REFLECTIONS ON THE LOST!

• LEIA ORGANA and KES DAMERON share stories of their lost loves!

• Learn how POE DAMERON’S parents met!

• Learn the real reason HAN SOLO is so important to THE REBELLION!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by KEV WALKER

ALL-NEW SERIES CONTINUES!

A DARK MYSTERY ONLY THE JEDI CAN UNRAVEL…BUT AT WHAT COST?

• A planet stricken by a mysterious blight. One JEDI missing and another driven insane.

• What horror lurks in the darkness beneath the rotting crops?

• Death is averted, but a terrible union is formed. Can KEEVE TRENNIS protect an innocent life while facing betrayal from within her own order?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #10

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

Empire Strikes Back Variant COVER by CHRIS SPROUSE

THE TERMINUS GAUNTLET CONCLUDES!

• VALANCE finds himself alone and outgunned against the dreaded NEW OHNAKA PIRATE GANG!

• The lives of the crew of a REBEL transport hang in the balance as he battles against grave odds.

• And what secret is DENGAR carrying that will upend Valance’s life?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by JOSHUA “SWAY” SWABY Variant Cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

OLD WOUNDS!

• After a narrow escape, APHRA and SANA’s investigation takes them to the site of an ancient battlefield!

• But VUKORAH and the UNBROKEN CLAN are hot on their heels!

• What answers await them amid the devastation?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.



PREDATOR: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC COELLO COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by MARK VERHEIDEN, FRANZ HENKEL, JOHN ARCUDI, DAN BARRY, EVAN DORKIN, JERRY PROSSER, BRIAN McDONALD, JASON R. LAMB, SCOTT TOLSON, NEAL BARRETT JR., CHUCK DIXON, CHARLES MOORE, TERRY LABAN & MORE

Penciled by CHRIS WARNER, RON RANDALL, DAN BARRY, MARK BRIGHT, EVAN DORKIN, DEREK THOMPSON, JIM SOMERVILLE, MITCH BYRD, BRIAN O’CONNELL, ROGER PETERSEN, LEO DURANONA, QUIQUE ALCATENA, DOUG ALEXANDER GREGORY, HOWARD COBB & MORE

Covers by IBAN COELLO & CHRIS WARNER

The hunt begins! As the Predators make their Marvel debut, experience their original comics legacy! Nowhere is safe when the remorseless alien killers stalk the concrete jungle of New York City, leave a trail of death across the American Southwest and ignite the Cold War by landing in Siberia! And did Predators come to Earth during Vietnam and World War I? The hunters make a new enemy in Dutch’s brother, Detective John Schaefer; and it’s Predator vs. psychotic Predator in the Pine Barrens of New Jersey! And in 1950s Hollywood, only a child with special glasses can see the monster in the midst of Tinseltown! It’s total carnage, Predator-style! Collecting PREDATOR (1989) #1-4, PREDATOR 2 #1-2, PREDATOR: BIG GAME #1-4, PREDATOR: COLD WAR #1-4, PREDATOR: THE BLOODY SANDS OF TIME #1-2, PREDATOR: BAD BLOOD #1-4, PREDATOR: INVADERS FROM THE FOURTH DIMENSION, PREDATOR: DARK RIVER #1-4, PREDATOR: STRANGE ROUX and PREDATOR: KINDRED #1-4 — and material from DARK HORSE PRESENTS (1986) #46 and #119; DARK HORSE COMICS #1-2, #4-7, #10-14, #16-18 and #20-21; and A DECADE OF DARK HORSE #1.

1008 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92896-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



PREDATOR: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC WARNER COVER (DM ONLY)

1032 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92897-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY RICK REMENDER OMNIBUS HC ROMITA JR. COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by RICK REMENDER & DENNIS HOPELESS

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., CARLOS PACHECO, NIC KLEIN, PASCAL ALIXE, PAUL RENAUD, STUART IMMONEN, ROLAND BOSCHI & SZYMON KUDRANSKI

Covers by JOHN ROMITA JR. & STUART IMMONEN

Rick Remender’s shocking CAPTAIN AMERICA saga! Thanks to Arnim Zola, Cap is trapped in the nightmarish Dimension Z! With no country and no allies, what’s left for Steve Rogers to fight for? Then, Cap faces the fury of Nuke and the machinations of the Iron Nail! But when Steve loses his powers, it’s time to pass the shield — and the Falcon becomes the all-new Captain America! With a new Nomad by his side, Sam Wilson has his hands full with Hydra and the deadliest enemies in Steve’s rogues’ gallery! Plus: The Scarecrow brings the fear! The Winter Soldier goes on a thrilling Cold War mission! And on Battleworld, will Nomad hail Hydra? Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2012) #1-25, WINTER SOLDIER: THE BITTER MARCH #1-5, ALL-NEW CAPTAIN AMERICA: FEAR HIM #1-4, ALL-NEW CAPTAIN AMERICA #1-6 and HAIL HYDRA #1-4.

1080 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93046-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



CAPTAIN AMERICA BY RICK REMENDER OMNIBUS HC IMMONEN COVER (DM ONLY)

1080 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93047-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY DAN JURGENS OMNIBUS HC JURGENS COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DAN JURGENS & MORE

Penciled by ANDY KUBERT, BRENT ANDERSON, JERRY ORDWAY, DAN JURGENS, DAVE ROSS, JUAN BOBILLO, GREG SCOTT & MORE

Covers by DAN JURGENS & GENE HA

Comic book titan Dan Jurgens’ complete CAPTAIN AMERICA run! In action-packed adventures, Cap must somehow stop the war efforts of the Hate-Monger, a villain with ties to Hitler himself — and save Ka-Zar from the monstrous murderer Count Nefaria! But when Steve Rogers comes face-to-face with Protocide, he learns that everything he knew about his origin is wrong! And what happens when Steve’s girlfriend, Connie Ferrari, gets caught in an A.I.M. plot? Then, the entire free world is at stake when the nefarious Red Skull hijacks the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier and threatens nuclear annihilation. The only one that can stop this diabolical plan is the Sentinel of Liberty. There’s just one problem: Captain America is…dead?! Featuring Nick Fury, U.S.Agent, the Fantastic Four and the Howling Commandos! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1998) #25-50 and CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL 2000-2001; and material from CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE LEGEND.

776 PGS./ Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93040-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



CAPTAIN AMERICA BY DAN JURGENS HC HA COVER (DM ONLY)

776 PGS./ Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93041-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC COELLO COVER

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART with GERRY CONWAY, STEVE GERBER, ROY THOMAS, TONY ISABELLA, MIKE FRIEDRICH, JOHN WARNER, BILL MANTLO & MARV WOLFMAN

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA & FRANK ROBBINS with JOHN ROMITA SR., ALAN WEISS & HERB TRIMPE

Covers by Iban Coello & SAL BUSCEMA

The early '70s were interesting times for America — and adventurous ones for Captain America! Featuring more than 40 issues of Cap action, this oversized omnibus collects writer Steve Englehart and artist Sal Buscema’s iconic run on the Star-Spangled Avenger! Cap battles enemies — and allies — including Doctor Faustus, S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Captain America and Bucky of the 1950s. And that’s just the beginning! The Falcon co-stars throughout, and only the combined efforts of Cap, the Falcon, S.H.I.E.L.D. and the X-Men can hope to topple the Secret Empire! Prepare to relive a shocking saga that defined Captain America for a generation. But what happens when Cap quits — and becomes the Nomad?! Each issue has been beautifully restored, including the original letters pages! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #149-192.

976 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93042-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC BUSCEMA COVER (DM ONLY)

976 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93043-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GOLDEN AGE CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC RIVERA COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by STAN LEE & MORE

Penciled by AL AVISON, SYD SHORES & DON RICO with MIKE SEKOWSKY, CARL PFEUFFER, CHAD GROTHKOPF, BOB OKSNER, ED WINIARSKI, HARRY FISK & MORE

Covers by PAOLO RIVERA & AL AVISON

Marvel celebrates the 80th anniversary of the legendary red, white and blue Super-Soldier Captain America with a second omnibus hardcover of vintage 1940s Timely tales! Across twelve giant-sized classics, Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes battle Axis invaders, fifth columnists, weird terrors, robotic menaces and the iconic super villain the Red Skull! The World War II-era action takes place both stateside and in the European and Pacific theaters of battle! Foes include the reanimated murderer Killer Kole, the lethal and lovely Queen Medusa, and Black Talon and Black Toad! Each 64-page issue is jam-packed with adventure, including superstar backups featuring Sub-Mariner and the Human Torch, and diamonds in the Golden Age rough like the Fighting Yank, Roddy Colt, “Headline” Hunter, the Secret Stamp and Stan Lee’s whimsical feature, “The Imp!” Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA COMICS #13-24.

832 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92671-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



GOLDEN AGE CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC AVISON COVER (DM ONLY)

832 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92672-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

COSMIC GHOST RIDER OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC CAMPBELL COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DONNY CATES, PAUL SCHEER, NICK GIOVANNETTI, JASON AARON, DENNIS HOPELESS & MORE

Penciled by GEOFF SHAW, DYLAN BURNETT, GERARDO SANDOVAL, TODD NAUCK, NATHAN STOCKMAN, STEFANO CASELLI, SCOTT HEPBURN, BRIAN LEVEL & MORE

Covers by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL & GEOFF SHAW

Millennia ago you knew him as the Punisher. Then Frank Castle made a deal with the devil to become the Ghost Rider. An alliance with Galactus made him cosmic. And a dark bargain with Thanos made him…dead?! Now Cosmic Ghost Rider has a time-travel plan for vengeance on his former master. But can even Frank kill…baby Thanos?! Cosmic Ghost Rider wreaks havoc in Marvel’s past, allies with the Guardians of the Galaxy and takes on the Avengers alongside Johnny Blaze! But when Frank’s only friend is endangered, it’s time to take revenge! Collecting THANOS (2016) #13-18, THANOS ANNUAL (2018) #1, COSMIC GHOST RIDER #1-5, COSMIC GHOST RIDER DESTROYS MARVEL HISTORY #1-6, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2019) #1-6, AVENGERS (2018) #22-25 and REVENGE OF THE COSMIC GHOST RIDER #1-5; and material from THANOS LEGACY #1 and WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3.

848 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92963-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



COSMIC GHOST RIDER OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC SHAW COVER (DM ONLY)

848 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92964-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC ASRAR COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by MICHAEL FLEISHER, ROY THOMAS & BRUCE JONES with GIL KANE, JOHN BUSCEMA, J.M. DeMATTEIS, FRED BLOSSER & CHRISTY MARX

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA, GIL KANE & ERNIE CHAN with ERNIE COLON, ALEX TOTH, BARON YOSHIMOTO & PABLO MARCOS

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR & DAVID MATTINGLY

New writers Michael Fleisher and Bruce Jones join Conan legend John Buscema to drive the barbarian’s black-and-white adventures into savage new directions! To topple a decadent royal, Conan must brave a moat of blood filled with gruesome monsters! And the barbarian survives a ship capsizing in storm-tossed seas only to awaken on the shores of an island filled with beautiful but deadly tiger-riding women warriors! Then, sadistic King Razak lures Conan into a death-filled maze! And writer Roy Thomas returns for a locked-door mystery set at sea, with Conan playing the sleuth! Plus: Comic-art master Alex Toth delivers a stunning Conan art portfolio, and Gil Kane and John Buscema both write and draw their barbarian backup features “Chane” and “Bront”! Collecting SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN (1974) #61-72.

768 PGS./Mature …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92692-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC MATTINGLY COVER (DM ONLY)

768 PGS./Mature …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92693-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

© 2020 Conan Properties International LLC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Covers by JACK KIRBY & José Ladrönn

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s first 30 issues of FANTASTIC FOUR were just the warm-up — here’s where they really turn up the heat! Experience the boundless energy of two creators at the top of their game: the origin of Dr. Doom; the Frightful Four; the wedding of Reed Richards and Sue Storm; the Inhumans; the Silver Surfer; the Galactus Saga; the debut of the world’s first black super hero, the Black Panther; the cosmic clash between the FF, Silver Surfer and Dr. Doom; and, of course, “This Man, This Monster!” — widely regarded as the greatest FF tale of all! This massive collector’s edition, painstakingly restored from the sharpest material in the Marvel Archives and packed with critical essays and bonus features aplenty, is nothing short of a cornerstone of the Marvel Universe! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #31-60 and FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL (1961) #2-4.

832 PGS./All Ages …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93060

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC LADRÖNN COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

832 PGS./All Ages …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93057-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE OLD REPUBLIC OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC CHING COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JOHN JACKSON MILLER

Penciled by BRIAN CHING, TRAVEL FOREMAN, DUSTIN WEAVER, HARVEY TOLIBAO, BONG DAZO, SCOTT HEPBURN, ALAN ROBINSON, DEAN ZACHARY, RON CHAN & ANDREA MUTTI

Covers by BRIAN CHING & DUSTIN WEAVER

A long, long time ago, the Star Wars galaxy was a very different place. Welcome to the Old Republic! When young Jedi Zayne Carrick is framed for murder by his own masters, he goes on the run with three unlikely allies: con artist Marn Hierogryph, fugitive scientist Camper and bodyguard Jarael. But can they survive long enough to clear Carrick’s name, uncover a conspiracy and maybe gain a bit of profit along the way? Strap in for an adventure that spans the galaxy as this ragtag group of heroes face corrupted Jedi, deadly Mandalorians, the power of the Sith and more! Collecting STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC #1-50, STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC — WAR #1-5, STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC HANDBOOK and material from STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC/REBELLION #0.

1344 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93061-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE OLD REPUBLIC OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC WEAVER COVER (DM ONLY)

1344 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93062-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: TRIBUTE TO WEIN & COCKRUM GALLERY EDITION HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by LEN WEIN

Penciled by DAVE COCKRUM, ALEX ROSS, KEVIN NOWLAN, CHRIS SAMNEE, MARCUS TO, SIYA OUM, STEPHEN SEGOVIA, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, CARMEN CARNERO, BERNARD CHANG, AARON KUDER, TAKESHI MIYAZAWA, JUANN CABAL, GURIHIRU, MARK BROOKS, KRIS ANKA, PHIL NOTO, VALERIO SCHITI, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, MATTEO LOLLI, EMA LUPACCHINO, CARLOS GÓMEZ, IBAN COELLO, R.B. SILVA,

RAMON ROSANAS, JOSHUA CASSARA, DAVID BALDEÓN, MARCELO FERREIRA, JAVIER GARRÓN, ROD REIS, JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ, PEPE LARRAZ, JEN BARTEL, MIKE DEL MUNDO, RAHZZAH, MARCO CHECCHETTO & MIKE HAWTHORNE

Cover by ADI GRANOV

One comic book changed the face of Marvel Comics forever in 1975! Writer Len Wein and artist Dave Cockrum revamped the X-Men with an international cast including Storm, Nightcrawler, Colossus and Wolverine! This legendary story took fans by storm and set the stage for the X-Men to become the most popular heroes in the Marvel Universe! Now, 36 of Marvel’s top artists come together to re-create this epic story, each drawing one pulse-pounding page in tribute to a true Marvel masterpiece! This all-new, all-different tribute is presented alongside Wein and Cockrum’s inimitable original — together with behind-the-scenes artwork and more special features — and all on oversized pages that give new meaning to the title “Giant-Size X-Men”! Collecting GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: TRIBUTE TO WEIN & COCKRUM and GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1.

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93033-2

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 13 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ROGER McKENZIE with JIM SHOOTER, MICHAEL FLEISHER, CHRIS CLAREMONT, PETER B. GILLIS, ALAN KUPPERBERG, PAUL KUPPERBERG, MIKE W. BARR, STEVEN GRANT & MARK EVANIER

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA with FRED KIDA, ALAN KUPPERBERG, FRANK SPRINGER, DON PERLIN, RICH BUCKLER, CARMINE INFANTINO & JERRY BINGHAM

Cover by FRANK MILLER

The Falcon has bid Cap adieu, and now the Star-Spangled Avenger must go it alone against the hate group called the National Force! But what is Sharon Carter doing among their ranks, and who’s really pulling the strings of this movement? Captain America will have to go through the Grand Director to get the shocking answers! It’s all-out action with Daredevil guest-starring as the story races to its thrilling climax! Then, Cap finds himself in the middle of gang wars that put his methods at odds with the brutal Punisher! And when the Sentinel of Liberty meets the grotesque monster called Adonis, well, it ain’t gonna be pretty! Plus: A Falcon solo tale — and the return of “Just a Guy Named Joe!” from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #231-246 and MARVEL PREMIERE #49.

328 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92925-1

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 13 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 309 (DM ONLY)

328 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92926-8

Trim size: 7 x 10

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, DECLAN SHALVEY, CHRIS CLAREMONT, SALADIN AHMED, VITA AYALA, JOHN RIDLEY, JED MacKAY, DONNY CATES, STEVEN S. DeKNIGHT, KELLY THOMPSON & ED BRISSON

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, JOSHUA CASSARA, DECLAN SHALVEY, SALVADOR LARROCA, KEV WALKER, GREG LAND, JORGE Fornés, JESÚS SAIZ, CHRIS BACHALO, PAULO SIQUEIRA, KHARY RANDOLPH & LEONARD KIRK

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

The best there is by the best there are! Legendary creators, modern superstars, rising talents and fresh voices unite to tell savage tales of your favorite X-Man — in brutal black and white, with a liberal splash of blood red! Logan. Weapon X. Patch. Wolverine. He’s gone by many names and lived many different lives. Now, this exploration of his storied history takes you from Japan to Madripoor to the Savage Land — from a revelatory return to the Weapon X Program to a high-stakes mission with X-Force! Logan is joined by old allies like Kate Pryde and Nick Fury and heads into bloody battle against foes familiar and surprising — including Arcade, the Reavers, Cosmic Ghost Rider and, the deadliest of all, Sabretooth! It’s black, white and blood all over — on the larger-than-life pages of a Treasury Edition! Collecting WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1-4.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92849-0

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Penciled by LEE GARBETT & BELÉN ORTEGA

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

A threat unlike any that Captain Marvel has ever known! Carol Danvers has been stolen away to a far future. All her mightiest allies are gone, and the enemy she faces has only grown stronger with time. As the secrets behind Ove and his stronghold are revealed, Captain Marvel and her team of old and new friends are dramatically outgunned. Meanwhile, the mysteries surrounding how and why Carol got here begin to reveal themselves — and they’re not what anyone expected! Prepare for a no-holds-barred fight against a mad king for the fate of this strange world — but will saving the future mean sacrificing Captain Marvel’s only chance to go home? Collecting CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #22-26.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92595-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Penciled by JACEN BURROWS

Cover by Luke Ross

The saga of WARHAMMER 40,000 comes to Marvel Comics! In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only war. Marneus Calgar, the legendary Chapter Master of the Ultramarines, leads his elite Space Marines against humanity’s greatest threats in a galaxy engulfed in endless war. Writer Kieron Gillen (UNCANNY X-MEN, JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY, The Wicked + The Divine) spearheads a new publishing initiative with Marneus Calgar’s never-before-told origin story — from his beginnings on Nova Thulium and his campaigns in the Black Crusades, to the unfolding mystery of the Black Altar, as a deadly threat from Calgar’s past re-emerges to threaten the present of the Ultramar system! It’s essential reading for 40K afficionados — and the perfect primer for those new to the universe of WARHAMMER 40,000! Be prepared! Collecting WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR (2020) #1-5 .

128 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92478-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 7: THE FOREVER GATE TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DAN SLOTT

Penciled by R.B. SILVA, PACO MEDINA & ZÉ CARLOS

Cover by MARK BROOKS

A new era for the Fantastic Four! New villains! New uniforms! And a major status quo change! But who is the mysterious figure called the Helmsman? Is he here to save our reality or destroy it? Meanwhile, Doctor Doom resurfaces — and one of the most important characters in the entire cosmos returns from the dead! Then, when a powerful portal to everywhere is ripped open, beings from countless realities pour through, threatening to overwhelm Manhattan…and then the rest of the world! The FF must close the Forever Gate, but why is Mister Fantastic standing in their way?! Featuring the Silver Surfer and the deadliest weapon in the universe! Plus: When the King in Black plunges the world into darkness, a symbiote will bond with a member of Marvel’s First Family! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #25-29.

136 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92048-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JOE LANSDALE, TIMOTHY TRUMAN, BENJAMIN TRUMAN & RON MARZ

Penciled by TIM TRUMAN, PAUL LEE, MARIAN CHURCHLAND, BART SEARS & CARY NORD

Cover by TIM TRUMAN

Only Conan’s cold steel can save all of creation! Conan aids an old ally in the wretched wastes of Stygia — a harsh desert that harbors undreamed-of wealth! But Conan’s pursuit of ancient treasure soon unearths a conniving spirit — and as blood spills on the desolate dust, a dark-hearted sorcerer brings forth unholy abominations! Then, Conan teams with two sister thieves to rob a haunted clifftop castle. But evil spirits are the least of Conan’s problems when both sisters set their sights on him! Plus: Conan must prevent the revival of a sleeping god — and walk the road of kings! Collecting CONAN AND THE SONGS OF THE DEAD #1-5, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2006: CONAN, CONAN: TROPHY, CONAN: KISS OF THE UNDEAD, CONAN: ISLAND OF NO RETURN #1-2 and material from AGE OF CONAN: HYBORIAN ADVENTURES.

208 PGS./Parental Advisory…$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92330-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

© 2020 Conan Properties International LLC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #1 in the Marvel Two-In-One Epic Collections

Written by STEVE GERBER & BILL MANTLO with LEN WEIN, MIKE FRIEDRICH, CHRIS CLAREMONT, ROGER SLIFER, MARV WOLFMAN, SCOTT EDELMAN & TONY ISABELLA

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA & RON WILSON with JIM STARLIN, GIL KANE, GEORGE TUSKA, HERB TRIMPE, BOB BROWN & ARVELL JONES

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

Watch out, Yancy Street! Benjamin Grimm — A.K.A. the Fantastic Four’s Ever-Lovin’ Blue-Eyed Thing — is stomping his way into his own series, guest-starring the greatest heroes in the Marvel Universe! In this inaugural MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE Epic Collection, the Thing battles the Incredible Hulk, the minions of Thanos and the giant monster Braggadoom — and even brings the Guardians of the Galaxy back into the firmament of Marvel stars! He also joins forces with icons like Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Daredevil and Luke Cage to battle all manner of fearsome foes! And to top it all off, the Thing travels to the pages of MARVEL TEAM-UP to join the amazing Spider-Man in a MTIO/MTU crossover classic! Collecting MARVEL FEATURE (1971) #11-12, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #1-19 and MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #47.

432 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92833-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #1 in the Namor the Sub-Mariner Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE with LARRY LIEBER

Penciled by JACK KIRBY & GENE COLAN with DICK AYERS & WALLACE WOOD

Cover by GENE COLAN

Marvel proudly presents Namor the Sub-Mariner’s early Silver Age appearances, all collected together for the very first time! An icon of comics’ Golden Age, the Sub-Mariner hadn’t been seen for nearly a decade when Stan Lee and Jack Kirby reintroduced him in 1962. Bold and brash, the Sub-Mariner fought Marvel’s heroes, allied with Doctor Doom and attacked the surface world just as readily as he might save it! After several memorable adventures, Namor graduated to his own TALES TO ASTONISH serial — and began a quest for the Trident of Neptune to prove his status as rightful heir to the throne of Atlantis! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #4, #6, #9, #14, #27, #33 and ANNUAL #1; AVENGERS (1963) #3-4; X-MEN (1963) #6 and DAREDEVIL (1964) #7 — plus material from STRANGE TALES (1951) #107 and #125; and TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #70-76.

408 PGS./All Ages …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92836-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by MARK WAID, JOHN OSTRANDER, WILLIAM MESSNER-LOEBS, LARRY HAMA, SCOTT LOBDELL, JEPH LOEB & TOM DeFALCO

Penciled by MIKE DEODATO JR., TOM LYLE, VAL SEMEIKS, ANDY KUBERT, ANTHONY CASTRILLO, ROBERTO FLORES, ADAM KUBERT, JOE BENNETT, RANDY GREEN, BERNARD CHANG, JOE MADUREIRA & CARLOS PACHECO

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

The Onslaught saga reaches its world-shattering climax! The truth about Onslaught’s origin has already struck at the very heart of the X-Men. Now, the evolving and all-powerful villain assaults New York City with robotic Sentinels — and prepares his genocidal endgame! As an army of Earth’s heroes amasses, will the Avengers and Fantastic Four make the ultimate sacrifice to save the planet? When the dust settles, who will remain standing to fight another day? And what does the future hold for a guilt-stricken Charles Xavier? Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #402; PUNISHER (1995) #11; THOR (1966) #502; WOLVERINE (1988) #105; X-MEN (1991) #56-57 and ANNUAL ‘96 (1996) #1; ONSLAUGHT: MARVEL UNIVERSE and EPILOGUE; CABLE (1993) #36; UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #337; X-MEN: THE ROAD TO ONSLAUGHT and material from FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #416.

432 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92298-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by TOM DEFALCO, PAT OLLIFFE & RON FRENZ

Penciled by PAT OLLIFFE, CHRIS BATISTA & RON FRENZ

Cover by PAT OLLIFFE

The adventures of May “Mayday” Parker continue! Who will lead the New York underworld? Will the Green Goblin go good or give grief? What secret is Mary Jane keeping? And who is the mysterious new Spider-Man? There are plenty of questions to answer as a vicious gang war heats up and Spider-Girl struggles to keep order — but when a longtime foe is killed in the cross fire, May finds herself targeted by his family! Can the newest New Warriors help Spider-Girl win the war and survive two vengeance-crazed villains? Wall-crawling gets crowded when a new Scarlet Spider swings into action — and Peter Parker mulls a return to the webs! But even with her dad as backup, can May defeat Apox the Omega Skrull? Plus: Startling secrets of Mayday’s past are revealed! Guest-starring the Fantastic Five! Collecting SPIDER-GIRL (1998) #33-50.

448 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92371-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL PORTFOLIO: InHYUK LEE

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Penciled by InHYUK LEE

Cover by InHYUK LEE

South Korean sensation InHyuk Lee has wowed collectors worldwide with dynamic cover art that leaps off the shelves! The illustrator and concept artist’s work includes stunning renderings of many of Marvel’s most powerful heroes — including the Avengers, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, the Hulk, Venom, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men! Now, Marvel proudly presents twelve gorgeous, full-color reproductions of some of Lee’s most eye-catching works from the House of Ideas — all in a stunning hardcover case!

12 PGS./Rated T+ …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92981-7

Trim size: 10-5/8 x 14-7/8

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by MARK WAID

Penciled by HUMBERTO RAMOS, JESÚS SAIZ, JAVIER PINA & PACO DIAZ

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Worlds collide as the Champions come face-to-face with the Avengers! The countdown for a clash of generations begins when the twisted High Evolutionary sets Earth on a catastrophic collision course with its opposite number: the unnatural Counter-Earth! Can the two teams put their turbulent history aside to meet this planetary threat? Assuming they can find a way to work together, can even this awesome assemblage of heroes save two entire planets from destruction? Our young squad might not all make it out of this in one piece, which can mean only one thing: It’s time for a membership drive! Collecting CHAMPIONS (2016) #13-18 and AVENGERS (2016) #672-674.

200 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$12.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92326-6

Trim size: 6 x 9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DENNIS HOPELESS & JON ADAMS

Penciled by TIGH WALKER, FELIX RUIZ, GUILLERMO MOGORRÓN & HORACIO DOMINGUES

Cover by PASQUAL FERRY

Discover the secrets of the wildest ride in the wilderness! For more than three decades, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has wowed millions of visitors at Disney theme parks across the globe — now discover the never-before-told saga of how Barnabas T. Bullion’s dangerous gold mine of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad became the haunted legend it is today! Then, welcome to the Enchanted Tiki Room, a place of legend…fantasy…and mystery! On this isolated island populated by talking (and singing) birds and plants and ancient Tiki gods, almost anything can happen — and it will! But when a plane arrives with new visitors, it sets off a chain of events that threatens the very future of the Tiki Room! Say it ain’t so! Two of the most beloved attractions in all the Disney Kingdoms provide the settings for a pair of magical adventures filled with action, adventure, romance, humor and fun! Collecting BIG THUNDER MOUNTAIN RAILROAD #1-5 and ENCHANTED TIKI ROOM #1-5.

256 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92660-1

Trim size: 6 x 9



Comic book schedule

On-sale 03/03/21

AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #1

AVENGERS #43

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #2

BLACK PANTHER #24

DEADPOOL NERDY 30 #1

DEMON DAYS: X-MEN #1

HELLIONS #10

KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS. CARNAGE #3

KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS #3

KING IN BLACK: WICCAN AND HULKING #1

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1

POWER PACK #4

RUNAWAYS #34

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #3

On-sale 03/10/21

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61

CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE #1

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #1

DAREDEVIL #28

ETERNALS #3

FANTASTIC FOUR #30

IMMORTAL HULK #44

KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES #3

STAR WARS #12

STRANGE ACADEMY #9

TASKMASTER #5

THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE #1

X-FACTOR #8

On-sale 03/17/21

BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #1

CAPTAIN MARVEL #27

CHAMPIONS #5

IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #3

IRON MAN #7

KING IN BLACK: SPIDER-MAN #1

MARVEL #6

S.W.O.R.D. #4

SPIDER-WOMAN #10

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #10

THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #1

THOR #13

X-FORCE #18

On-sale 03/24/21

ALIEN #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62

CABLE #9

CAPTAIN AMERICA #28

CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1

EXCALIBUR #19

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #12

KING IN BLACK #5

KING IN BLACK: SCREAM #1

MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #3

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #24

SAVAGE AVENGERS #19

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #8

VENOM #34

On-sale 03/31/21

AVENGERS: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1

BETA RAY BILL #1

BLACK CAT #4

KING IN BLACK: GHOST RIDER #1

KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #5

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #4

SILK #1

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #5

THE UNION #4

U.S.AGENT #5

X-MEN #19

X-MEN: LEGENDS #2

Collections schedule