Marvel begins teasing 60th anniversary of Spider-Man festivities

Marvel Comics has begun teasing a year-long celebration of Spider-Man in 2022 coinciding with the character's 60th anniversary. The teases began on August 1 - Spider-Man Day, the anniversary of the day Spider-Man/Peter Parker (and many of his famous associates) debuted back in 1962's Amazing Fantasy #15.

In advance of next year's festivities, Marvel has shared a trailer titled 'Beyond Amazing' celebrating '60 Amazing Years.' You can view it on Marvel.com .

The publisher states that it and its parent company Disney have plans for things for the entirety of 2022, and not just limited to Spider-Man's home web of comics. Games, shows, collectibles, fashion, "and more" will be involved.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

On the comics front however, Spider-Man is about to undergo a massive change - in October's 'Beyond' era, Peter Parker will be somehow incapacitated, opening the door for the return of '90s Peter Parker clone Ben Reilly to the mantle.

The Beyond Amazing Spider-Man trailer interestingly namechecks four of the major Spider-Man comic book series and the adjectives used in the title to differentiate them - 'Sensational,' 'Spectacular,' 'Ultimate,' and 'Amazing.' WIth the aforementioned 'Beyond' era, Marvel is fast-tracking the Amazing Spider-Man title's schedule to three issues a month - it is possible that is just laying the groundwork for a return of the various adjective Spider-Man titles - perhaps with different Spider-Man of the Spider-Verse? That would be something.

Speaking of Spider-Verse, the sequel to 2018's hit film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is scheduled for October 7, 2022 - right in the heart of this year-long Spider-Man celebration.

The next live-action Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, is scheduled to arrive before this 60th anniversary (December 17), however given that film somehow ties into future MCU films such as 2022's Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, we expect to see something new from Tom Holland-as-Spidey in some shape or form in 2022.

2022 is still a bit away, but Miles Morales' 10th anniversary is less than a month away - celebrate that September 1 with Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30.