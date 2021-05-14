Martin Freeman says some of the Black Panther 2 plot is "very odd"

Martin Freeman has revealed he knows the plot of Black Panther 2 – and hinted at what we can expect from the Marvel sequel.

"I had a Zoom call with Ryan Coogler, the director and co-writer, about seven or eight weeks ago, I suppose," Freeman told James Corden . "He sort of meticulously took me through all of my character's beats in the film. He took me through the film, but incorporating my character's beats."

Freeman has played his MCU character Everett Ross in two Marvel movies so far – Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther.

Without getting into specifics, the actor also shared his reaction to the plot of the sequel. "Some of it was really – some of it's very odd, and I think [Coogler] could see by the reaction on my face some of the things he was saying… He kept sort of stopping, and going... He kept on saying, 'Stay with me, but this is going to work.'"

Freeman added: "I mean, we've not done it yet, who knows, we might make it awful. But I'm hoping we won't, and I hope people are going to be in for a treat."

He then spoke about the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman, explaining: "Obviously the hope is that we do the first film justice and we do Chadwick's legacy on it justice and make hopefully another, a good film."

Not much is known at the moment about the plot of Black Panther 2, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, though Marvel have made it clear that Boseman's role will not be recast. Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan has indicated that we're unlikely to see his character Erik Killmonger return, though did say: "Never say never. I can't predict the future."

Black Panther 2 is slated to arrive July 8, 2022. Marvel's next offering is Loki, which arrives June 9. It will be followed on the big screen and Disney Plus a month later by the long-awaited Black Widow on July 9. Until then, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU.