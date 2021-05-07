Michael B. Jordan talks Black Panther 2: "If anybody could figure it out, it's Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige"

Michael B. Jordan has talked about Black Panther 2, and reacted to the reveal that the sequel will be officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"Nice. A good ring to it, I like that, okay... I think that's great. Marvel does great work, amazing work, and their characters are awesome," he told the Just for Variety podcast. "We all took a hit with the loss of Chadwick [Boseman], so for them trying to figure out how to move forward, I know it's not an easy thing to do. So the fact that they settled on a title and figuring out the story, I think is truly incredible. If anybody could figure [it] out, [it's] Ryan [Coogler, director] and Kevin Feige [Marvel Studios President] and their wonderful producers over there is going to figure out the way to do it."

Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away in 2020, and Marvel has been clear that the role of Black Panther won't be recast. Jordan also recently spoke about whether he'd be returning or not in Black Panther 2 on the Jess Cagle Show. When asked, on a scale of one to ten, how likely it was he'd be reprising his role at some point, Jordan responded: "I'll go with a solid two... I didn't want to go zero. Never say never. I can't predict the future."

His Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Nakia, also recently commented on the sequel. "We have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well," she shared. "And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we've all experienced as a cast and as a world. So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives July 8, 2022. Until then, check out our guide to watching Marvel movies in order.