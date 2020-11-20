The Mandalorian season 2, episode 4 has a major background blunder

The Mandalorian season 2, episode 4 is absolutely action-packed – so much so, that you may have missed a huge background blunder.

During a sequence in which Mando, Cara (Gina Carano), Greef (Carl Weathers), and the blue Mythrol (Horatio Sanz) run through an Empire station, a very regular looking person can be spotted in the background. No stormtrooper armour; no Jedi robe; just a person wearing jeans, a white T-shirt, and a watch. We don't quite glimpse at the person's face – and yes, they will inevitably become a character with a Wookiepedia page – but it appears to be one of the Disney Plus show's crew.

For proof, check out the image below and pay close attention to the left side. That screenshot comes from around 18.14 in the episode, should you want to glimpse at the mysterious shirt-wearer yourself.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

This isn't the first mistake in a galaxy far, far away. In Star Wars: A New Hope, for instance, a Stormtrooper can be seen accidentally knocking his head as a door opens. This goof, though, feels a little more out of place, even if it's a blink-and-you-miss-it moment. While not quite as questionable, it has more in common with the infamous Starbucks coffee cup that was spotted in an episode of Game of Thrones.

The latest episode was directed by Weathers, who will no doubt be questioned about the innocent blunder at some stage. The episode itself was another fun ride that saw Baby Yoda eating some blue macaroons. For a spoiler-filled analysis of one scene that has everyone talking, then click here.

The Mandalorian continues on Disney Plus weekly. Check out the full The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule for more detail.