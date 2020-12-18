The Mandalorian brought back another major Star Wars character – and broke the internet

By

A Star Wars character returned and everyone collectively lost their minds

The Mandalorian
(Image credit: Disney)

The Mandalorian season 2 ended with a triumphant bang. Not only was Chapter 16 a remarkable adventure through that galaxy far, far away, but the finale brought back a Star Wars character few people expected to see again on screen. And yet, here we are, with *that* person back. 

Before we go into anything more, a spoiler warning: we're about to dive into exactly what happens during the Mandalorian season 2 finale. If you have not witnessed the wonderful episode, then turn back now! If you have, then keep reading.

The Mandalorian

(Image credit: LucasFilm)

Still here? Then you know that Luke Skywalker has returned! Mark Hamill's back as the famous Star Wars character, though with his face made younger by some CGI shenanigans. During the Mandalorian finale, the Jedi Knight saves the day, arriving on Moff Gideon's cruiser and fighting his way to Baby Yoda/Grogu and Din Djarin.

Few people thought The Mandalorian would actually bring back Luke Skywalker. Boba Fett had been long rumoured to make an appearance, but Luke? That was one of the most closely guarded secrets in Star Wars history.

With nobody expecting Luke to appear, Hamil reprising the role has sent Star Wars fans loopy. "I just cried," wrote one person on Twitter, and they were not alone.

Of course, the revelation that Luke took Grogu away for Jedi training leaves a lot of questions. Namely: what will happen when Ben solo turns evil? Will he... kill Grogu? We can only hope that Mando comes and saves the day before any such fate befalls our small, green friend. But that doesn't mean we're not all worried.

So, what next for Luke Skywalker? We'll have to wait and see, but no doubt there are plans for the character to continue appearing in that galaxy far, far away. Will Hamill stay on board as CGI Luke? Or will they recast him?

In the meantime, we have a Boba Fett spin-off series to look forward to. Plus, if you want to know more, here's all the new Star Wars movies coming our way over the next few years.

Jack Shepherd

I'm the Entertainment Editor over here at GamesRadar+, bringing you all the latest movie and TV news, reviews, and features. I look after all the Total Film and SFX articles that end up on the website