Mark Hamill reacts to that huge Star Wars return on The Mandalorian

Warning: this is the way to major spoilers for The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8, so turn back now if you haven’t seen the finale!

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8 was packed with things to get excited about – from the Darksaber changing hands again, to the reveal of The Book of Boba Fett coming in December 2021. As heart-breaking as it was to see baby Grogu and Mando say goodbye, however, there was one epic reappearance that had everyone on the internet losing their minds – Luke Skywalker himself.

The Jedi returned to save Mando and co. from the Dark Troopers, fighting his way through a hallway full of enemies Rogue One-style (like his father before him). If the X-Wing and green lightsaber weren’t enough to tip you off, the Jedi eventually removed his hood to reveal a young Luke. While the actor who played the hero was Max Lloyd-Jones, Mark Hamill did have some involvement with bringing his legendary character back to our screens.

Hamill first reacted to his appearance with a teasing tweet: "Seen anything good on TV lately?"

The actor also posted on Instagram miming for silence:

After a brief period of time to let people get caught up, the actor then tweeted: "The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle. A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere! #LooseLipsSinkStarships #STFU"

Of course, Hamill is no stranger to guarding Star Wars spoilers – he did manage to keep the reveal of Luke’s parentage a secret until The Empire Strikes Back released, after all. Luke’s reappearance definitely wouldn’t have been as impactful if we’d known about it ahead of time, so it’s a relief the news didn’t hit the internet early – though a soundtrack leak did suggest we’d be seeing the return of this particular Jedi.

Until we next see Baby Yoda and the gang back on our screens, check out everything we know about The Mandalorian season 3.