Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian was such a big secret it wasn’t even in the script

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8 brought the second instalment of the titular gunslinger’s adventures to a close, and saw Grogu and Mando go their separate ways. Despite all the huge moments from the finale, like the Dark Troopers going head to head with Din Djarin, or his accidental acquisition of the Darksaber, the biggest surprise was the return of the legendary Luke Skywalker.

Understandably, the internet blew up – and Mark Hamill has since spoken about reprising his most iconic role. But it turns out that fans weren’t the only ones shocked by Luke’s part in the finale – even The Mandalorian star Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune, was unaware of the Jedi’s return in advance.

Speaking to Drunk 3PO, and reported by Screen Rant, Carano talked about how secretive working on The Mandalorian is, and explained: “I started finding out about it in the makeup trailer, basically, because you’re like, ‘Oh wait, who’s that?’ And because they didn’t say it in the script… Everybody that has worked on The Mandalorian is insane, like insane Star Wars fans. And they have the shirts, and they’re like, ‘Wait a second.’ And so, everybody starts doing a little whispering.”

She added: “On set for that whole thing… it felt magical… there was like electricity happening in the room, there's just a specialness about it that you feel sometimes as an actor.”

It’s not that much of a surprise that Hamill’s part in the finale was kept under wraps to this extent, even if a soundtrack leak did hint at a potential Luke return before the finale. Still, a moment as game-changing as this is always best experienced as a total surprise, so we’re glad no spoilers made their way to the internet.

