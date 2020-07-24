Jordan Peele's Lovecraft Country gets trailer ahead of SDCC 2020 panel

From producing giants Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams, and Misha Green comes HBO horror Lovecraft Country – and we have our first full trailer thanks to Comic-Con 2020.

Lovecraft Country takes place in 1950s Jim Crow-era America and follows Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors), his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollet-Bell), and uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on a road trip that will have them navigating racism and eerie supernatural horrors. Expect magic, cults, and one or two existential crises.

Gothic horror in the vein of Lovecraft is truly having a moment, with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina delighting fans the past three seasons, and Nic Cage's Color out of Space proving an indie smash at festivals. People just love a good ghoul and Lovecraft Country looks like it will provide some of the best yet.

This latest look captures both the baffling and bizarre of the beloved books by H.P. Lovecraft, where nothing is ever as it seems and monsters are everywhere. Thankfully it's not too long to wait now to see it all in action.

Comic-Con 2020 will also provide an exciting glimpse at what to expect in their upcoming panel featuring cast and crew. For more of the latest news from Comic-Con 2020, be sure to check back on GamesRadar+ for the latest from SDCC. Lovecraft Country hits HBO August 16.