Looks like a first-person Fortnite mode is in the works

It seems a first-person mode for Fortnite is in the works, as dataminers have uncovered an in-development option in the files of the game's latest update.

As reliable dataminer Hypex notes on Twitter, "this update Epic began working on some stuff about first person camera mode but there's no other info about it at the moment as it looks like it's still in early development." Hypex included an image of what that mode might look like in a tweet.

FIRST PERSON CAMERA IN FORTNITE 🔥This update Epic began working on some stuff about first person camera mode but there's no other info about it at the moment as it looks like it's still in early development. Would work REALLY well for the Zero Build Modes 👀 pic.twitter.com/PIRRmdLyp0June 7, 2022 See more

That data being mined here comes as part of the Chapter 3 Season 3 update, featuring a new biome in Reality Falls, the return of ballers, and a host of new weapons - but as yet, there are no in-game teases for a first-person mode.

Plenty of Fortnite features show up in the game files long ahead of release, though it's worth noting that not all of them end up in the final game.

Players have been hoping for a first-person Fortnite mode for some time. Way back in 2020, hopes were raised when one player glitched into a first-person camera mode that seemed fully playable, though that option never officially materialized. Otherwise, you're only playing in first-person when you're aiming down the sights of certain weapons.

PUBG offers a first-person mode in addition to its default third-person option, and it's historically been preferred by the competitive community. And, of course, Warzone is all about first-person combat. As Hypex notes above, a first-person Fortnite option could pair very well with the zero-build mode for players looking for a more straightforward battle royale experience.

Check out all the best battle royale games to collect your chicken dinners and victory royales in.