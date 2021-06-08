What time does Loki episode 1 release on Disney Plus?

Trust Loki to start messing about with time. In case you didn’t get the recent memo from Marvel Studios, the Loki episode 1 release date has shifted forward slightly and even hunkered down on a new day of the week. So, if you had gotten used to Fridays with WandaVision and Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the brand-new Loki release schedule might confuse many on opening night.

So let’s get ahead of the game. We don’t need the Time Variance Authority to guide us, either: below, you’ll find everything you need to know – from the Loki episode 1 release date, to the premiere’s air time on Disney Plus amid the tricky task of navigating time zones in the US and UK. That’s especially important knowing that, if previous MCU series are any indication, major spoilers can and will be appearing on your social media feeds seconds after they go live.

The Loki episode 1 release date is set for Wednesday, June 9. Yes – a Wednesday, not a Friday.

In terms of time, Loki’s premiere will be available to stream on Disney Plus from 12:00am (midnight) Pacific/3:00am Eastern depending on which part of the US you’re in. That’s 8am BST over in the UK. It’s worth checking in early, however. Past Marvel shows have had episodes drop suddenly up to 15 minutes before their scheduled times. You can pretend you’re a time traveler and everything.

Loki release schedule

The Loki release schedule, once you’ve gotten used to the change of days, is pretty straightforward: six episodes across six weeks, starting June 9. Episode 2 is on June 16, the third episode follows on June 23, and so on.

Here is the full schedule – so you can plan out your midweeks accordingly

Loki episode 1 – June 9

Loki episode 2 – June 16

Loki episode 3 – June 23

Loki episode 4 – June 30

Loki episode 5 – July 7

Loki episode 6 (finale) – July 14

Will all Loki episodes be airing on Wednesdays?

Yes! Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston, confirmed the news in a recent featurette. Why the change? It’s likely to avoid a clash with Marvel Phase 4 movie Black Widow, which is debuting in cinemas (and on Disney Plus’ Premiere Access) on Friday, July 9. The Mandalorian’s first season also aired an episode in the middle of the week to sidestep a head-to-head with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

