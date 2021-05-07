Live-action Cinderella movie starring Camila Cabello is coming to Amazon Prime

Cinderella may be going to the ball, but she's not going to the theater – the live-action remake is skipping the big screen to premiere on Amazon Prime instead, according to Deadline .

Amazon has acquired worldwide rights to Kay Cannon's upcoming movie that features Camila Cabello in the title role. The supporting cast is full of big names, including Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Missy Elliott, John Mulaney, and James Corden.

The movie is described as a musically driven take on the traditional rags to riches story – Cinderella is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow. With the help of her Fab G (Porter), her genderless fairy godparent, she musters the courage to make her dreams come true.

This is Cabello's feature debut and her first major acting role – she also worked on the music for the movie along with Menzel and both artists have original songs on the soundtrack alongside contemporary pop music.

Cinderella is Cannon's follow-up to her directorial debut, the 2018 comedy Blockers . Prior to that, she wrote all three of the Pitch Perfect movies and produced the last two. On the small screen, she was a writer and producer on 30 Rock, New Girl, and Girlboss, which she also created.

The movie was originally supposed to be released in theaters in July after Sony pushed it back from February. However, now that distribution is in Amazon's hands, it's unclear whether a summer release date is still on the cards – all we know so far is that it's still coming at some point this year.