Little Nightmares 2 physical copies will be delayed in the UK because of Brexit

Physical copies of Little Nightmares 2 in the UK will be delayed due to Brexit, according to Bandai Namco.

The company took to Twitter to share an apology, explaining that shipping of Little Nightmares 2 would be delayed by "a few days" due to "unforeseen changes after Brexit". Bandai added that it was "doing everything in our power to ship your copies as soon as possible".

It seems like the delay will only be affecting the UK and Northern Ireland, both of which are now out of the European Union, and has seen shipping products from Europe become more difficult. This ultimately means that any UK pre-orders of the game will most likely arrive later than the scheduled February 11 release.

If you've digitally pre-ordered the game, you don't have anything to worry about and will be able to download it as normal when it launches.

Bandai's tweet in full reads: "Due to unforeseen changes after Brexit, shipping for physical copies of Little Nightmares II will be delayed in the UK & Ireland by a few days. We sincerely apologize for this delay and assure you that we are doing everything in our power to ship your copies as soon as possible".

With the UK leaving the EU at the start of 2021, this is the first time we've seen a genuine impact of Brexit on the games industry.

If this is to become a trend as we progress through our post-Brexit UK future, remains to be seen. Considering it has already happened, however, isn't a good sign for the future of having physical games shipped over to the UK.

Little Nightmares 2 will be released on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and PC via Steam. It is the hotly-anticipated sequel to the first Little Nightmares game, which we praised in our review as being a grotesque, yet oddly charming experience.



