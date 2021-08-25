Little Nightmares 2: Enhanced Edition is out now on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Little Nightmares 2: Enhanced Edition is out now across all three new-gen consoles.

Earlier today, developer Tarsier revealed that Little Nightmares 2: Enhanced Edition was releasing right now. The updated edition of the 2021 horror-adventure game is available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and is available as a free upgrade to everyone who already owns Little Nightmares 2.

A deeper dive into your darkest dream. It'll be harder than ever to pull yourself free. Little Nightmares II: Enhanced Edition is available now for #PlayStation 5 #Xbox Series X|S, and #PC Digital via #Steam and #GOG. https://t.co/apn7fbiPIK pic.twitter.com/a96sjSqlt2August 25, 2021 See more

If you play on consoles, you'll have the option of two graphics modes: Beauty Mode and Performance Mode. The former of these modes runs at a native 4K resolution but restricts the frame rate to 30FPS, while the latter mode boosts the frame rate to 60FPS while utilizing dynamic resolution for output up to 4K. PC users will be able to adjust all these options individually.

Across all systems though, there's a number of impressive visual upgrades for Little Nightmares 2. Firstly, there's ray tracing used with reflections for some astounding detail in pools of water and mirrors, and there's also improved volumetric shadows, perfect for the grisly creatures that'll be chasing you throughout Tarsier's sequel.

Next up, there's 3D audio for all 5.1 and 7.1 speakers and headset, which is ideal if you want to really hear all the horrors that lurk around you. Finally, there's something called "interactive particles," which produces clouds of dust particles from individual items like books and chairs, which react to your movements. That's some pretty intricate detailing, and all contained within a free upgrade, no less.

For what we made of Tarsier's unsettling sequel, head over to our full Little Nightmares 2 review for more.