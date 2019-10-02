Link's Awakening Secret Sea Shell locations - find all the shells and unlock the Koholint Sword

Throughout your adventures on Koholint Island, you’ll encounter the Link’s Awakening Secret Seashells. In the original game the player had to collect 26 shells, however the remake has upped this number up to 50 Link’s Awakening Secret Seashells.

Collecting them all will get you the Koholint Sword, which deals double the damage of your base sword. You’re also rewarded for bringing seashells to the Seashell Mansion, which will get you the following:

Link's Awakening walkthrough | Link's Awakening character figurines | Link's Awakening Heart Pieces

5 Sea Shells - a Heart Piece and an additional Seashell

- a Heart Piece and an additional Seashell 15 Sea Shells - the Seashell Sensor which notifies you of nearby shells

- the Seashell Sensor which notifies you of nearby shells 30 Sea Shells - a Chamber Stone

- a Chamber Stone 40 Sea Shells - the Seashell Sword and 350 rupees

- the Seashell Sword and 350 rupees 50 Sea Shells - Chamber Stone ‘Rupee +'

If you want to unlock all the rewards and that sword then read on where we've got all the Link's Awakening sea shell locations:

Mabe Village

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Cut through the tall grass to the east side of Mabe Village. In the doghouse to the right of BowWow’s house, dig a hole in the bottom left corner.

Tail Cave

Pegasus Dash into the lone tree just left of Tail Cave. In the long vertical room bomb the west wall and find the shell inside.

Toronbo Shores

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Head to the southeast part of the beach, where the log is. Dig a hole by the wall to the left.

Trendy Game

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pay 10 rupees to grab the seashell in the Trendy Game in Mabe Village. Another shell will spawn in the Trendy Game throughout the game.

Seashell Mansion

Once you have collected five seashells, the mansion rewards you with another. Walk right from the mansion and cut down the top right bush.

Richard’s Villa

Collect a shell underneath Richard’s Villa on the way to collecting the Slime Key.

Key Cavern

Climb up on top of the dungeon building, and use the shovel to dig up a seashell. Use Roc’s Feather to reach the small island located in the pond beside Key Cavern and cut the grass.

Ukuku Prairie

Dash into the lone tree located between Key Cavern and the Telephone Booth to the east. Dig a hole underneath where the giant Skull resided in the middle of Ukuku Prairie.

Mysterious Forest

Dig a hole in the centre of the collection of blue flowers in the centre of the forest. Find the seashell in a chest to the right upon entering the forest from Mabe Village. Dig a hole in the area north of the telephone booth located above the Mysterious Forest. Dig a hole at the north exit of the forest, to the left side.

Fishing Game

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Catch a larger fish/ Blooper. Catch a fish for the first time.

Animal Village

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Visit Christine in the second house from the right after delivering her letter to Mr. Write as part of the Trading Quest. Use the Magnifying Glass you got for completing the Trading Quest, and talk to the Zora in the top right corner.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Tal Tal Mountains

Right beside the Tal Tal warp point, throw a bomb down the well.

Rapid Ride

Guide the raft to the centre island of the Rapid Raid game, and use the shovel to dig up a shell. Complete the Rapid Race game in over 30 seconds.

Kanalet Castle

Use the Flippers to swim to the waterfall to the top left of the castle, and dive at the base. Dash jump or hookshot across the potholes to to the front left of the castle, and walk downstairs.

Tabahl Wasteland

Dig a hole on the very right section of Tabahl Wasteland.

Toronbo Shores

On the very first part of the beach, walk to the trees aligned like a backwards lowercase ‘r’, and dash into the bottom right tree. In the abandoned house just east of the beach, break the pots.

Martha’s Bay

(Image credit: Nintendo)

On the little island south of the telephone room, use your shovel to dig up a shell. Dig beside the owl statue located in the centre of the bay. Play the Ballad of the Wind Fish on the ocarina in the spot where the walrus was asleep. Cut down the bush that is in the top right corner, in the area just left of the Mermaid Statue. North of Catfish Maw, lift up the only movable stone in the rock maze. In the cave just beside the rock maze, bomb the west wall, push the boulders out of the way and a dig a hole beside the Owl Statue on top.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Yarna Desert

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Follow the path along the right and up the wall to find a shell underneath a rock. Dig a hole underneath the Owl Statue in the top right corner of the desert.

Dampe’s Shack

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Complete the mission ‘Fill Up Your Hearts’.

Ancient Ruins

There’s a staircase underneath the bottom right Armos, located just south of the top wall of Ancient Ruins. Head north from the ruins, and find a shell underneath the rock to the top right of the rock maze.

Face Shrine

Inside the dungeon, find the chest with 100 rupees. Head north, and find a chest with a shell in it.

Dampé’s Shack

Head west from the shack to where the pig men are, and lift the rock in the corner beside the sign.

Tal Tal Mountain Range

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In the cave to the northeast of the three waterfalls, bomb the northern wall, walk upstairs and open the chest. Dive under the single waterfall located above the three waterfalls in Tal Tal Mountain Range. Directly above Bottle Grotto, head up the ladder to the top, and lift a boulder. Just beside the Birdkeeper’s house in the middle of the mountain range, throw a bomb into the hole to the left. From the Birdkeeper’s house, walk east across the bridge and lift the rock.

Eagle Tower