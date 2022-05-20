Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga says 1,000+ Kyber Bricks weren't enough, adds 34 more

By published

And there's four more spaceships out there to find

Lego Start Wars The Skywalker Saga
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga now has even more Kyber Bricks thanks to a new patch.

The new patch for the latest Lego game went live yesterday. Included in the update for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are 34 brand new Kyber Bricks for players to collect throughout the nine movies and their massive worlds, as if well over 1,000 Bricks wasn't enough in the first place.

See more

In terms of new content though, the Kyber Bricks aren't the only addition to The Skywalker Saga via the new patch. There's also the Fulminatrix, Home One, Invisible Hand, and Venator Capital Ships to take in on the game, all of which can be found flying throughout the reaches of space for you to take on and add to your collection.

There's also numerous fixes for "stability, quality, progression and performance issues" throughout The Skywalker Saga in the new patch. Rounding out the update are fixes for Maz Kanata not being present during the Friends of the Resistance mission, level triggers for the High Ground mission not appearing, and the camera being stuck during the Green Harvest mission.

This isn't the first time The Skywalker Saga has received a new round of content since it launched. Earlier this month, characters from The Bad Batch and The Mandalorian made their post-launch debut in the expansive game, adding to the already-massive character roster.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheats | Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga tips | Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga characters | Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Datacards | Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Kyber Bricks | Best Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Upgrades | Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Scavenger ability | Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga studs x10 multiplier | Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Mumble mode 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.