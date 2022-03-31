How to upgrade Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga PS4 to PS5

The option to upgrade Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga from PS4 to PS5 means that if you don't currently own Sony's new-gen console, you can still play the game now and then move on to the PS5 version at a later date. This is a feature being offered by more and more games these days, but if you've never done it before then the process can be confusing, and depending on the type of console you have access to it may not be possible at all. Don't worry though, as we're here to explain exactly how to upgrade Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga from PS4 to PS5 so you can take your adventures to the next console generation.

Upgrade Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga PS4 disc to PS5

To upgrade from the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga PS4 disc to the PS5 digital version, the first thing you need is a PS5 console with a disc drive – unfortunately, this means that if you have the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition then this upgrade option isn't available to you. To get started, insert the PS4 disc into your PS5 then navigate to the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga game hub. Here you should see the option to claim the upgrade offer on your account, after which you can download the PS5 digital version to your console.

Note that although you're downloading and installing the PS5 digital version of Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga to your internal hard drive, you'll need to insert the original PS4 disc into your console before you can play the PS5 version. This is to confirm that you still own and are currently in possession of the disc, so make sure you look after it.

Upgrade Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga PS4 digital to PS5

If you've bought the standard or deluxe edition of Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga digitally for PS4, then you don't need to upgrade as this purchase automatically includes the digital PS5 version as well. When you access your PSN account's Game Library on a PS5 console and select Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga from your list of owned titled, you should be prompted to choose between the PS5 and PS4 versions, so pick the PS5 version to set it downloading and you'll be all set.

If, for whatever reason, you want to access the PS4 version of the game on your PS5, then navigate to the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga game hub and select the [...] button to switch between the different versions – note that this will require a separate download too if you don't already have it installed.