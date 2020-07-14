LEGO NES set officially revealed, will cost £209.99

The LEGO NES set has been officially revealed by Nintendo and LEGO today, and is set to launch on August 1 for £209.99.

The incredible build, which leaked a day before it's official reveal, comes with a NES console, retro style CRT TV, and a scrolling screen for inside the TV that will let you 'play' Super Mario in LEGO form. That LEGO NES console also comes with a controller and cartridge as well. No detail has been spared when it comes to this intricate nostalgia blast.

Not that the LEGO NES set is purely for decoration. It will also be compatible with the LEGO Super Mario that was revealed earlier this year. If you scan a special 'action brick' from the LEGO Super Mario starter pack, he'll react to the scrolling screen's obstacles, enemies, and power-ups, which sounds absolutely fantastic. Check out how it will work down below.

Maarten Simons, Creative Lead on the LEGO NES set, said: "Many adults still fondly remember that first time they saw Mario leap across the small screen, even if the graphics were a lot simpler than they are today. With the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System, we’re letting them truly indulge in that nostalgia, recreating one of the most-loved consoles of all time so they can see the Super Mario from their childhoods once again – and even to share the experience of gaming in the 1980s with their own children.”

It's been an exciting year for fans of LEGO and Nintendo, with the Super Mario starter course coming soon, and now a wallet-bursting build like this one will be available in August. While the price might put it on bar with a current console, it's going to be hard to resist the charms of this blocky throwback. If you want to pre-order it, you can do so here.