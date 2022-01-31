Leatherface returns in Netflix's new Texas Chainsaw Massacre trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for its reboot of Texas Chainsaw Massacre – and Leatherface is back.

The upcoming movie is the ninth installment in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise and serves as a direct sequel to the original film, which was released in 1974. The character of Sally Hardesty, the only survivor of Leatherface's killing spree in the '70s movie, returns, while John Larroquette reprises his role as the story's narrator.

This time around, though, Sally is played by Olwen Fouéré – the character's original actor, Marilyn Burns, passed away in 2014. Similarly, Leatherface is now being played by Mark Burnham after Gunnar Hansen died in 2015. The reboot also stars Elsie Fisher ( Eighth Grade ), Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), and Jacob Latimore ( Detroit ).

"I think the first movie really hit a nerve when portraying that culture clash between the countryside and the city," Álvarez recently told Entertainment Weekly . "Back in the ’70s, the hippies were representing the youth of the city. This time, they’re more like millennial hipsters from Austin who are very entrepreneurial and have a dream of getting away from the city and back to the countryside. They’re trying to gentrify small-town America — and let’s just say they encounter some pushback."

Directed by David Blue Garcia, the movie was co-written and produced by Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues, who previously worked together on the horror flicks Evil Dead and Don't Breathe.