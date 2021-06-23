Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning PS5 patch brings native 4k

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning has recieved a PS5 update that sees the title pushed to Native 4k.

The remaster of the classic 2012 fantasy game has given the under-appreciated gem something of a new lease of life. In fact, the title is starting to benefit from the joys of modern gaming even more. As part of the 1.08 update (via Mp1st) that is now live, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is now capable of outputting to native 4K on the PS5.

Despite its source being just shy of a decade old, this brings the game up to a much more modern look. While its graphical prowess might leave a little to be desired these days, it is at least getting the best of itself with an impressive resolution.

This is the latest unlikely chapter in the game's strange but welcome revival. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning released last September somewhat inexplicably, considering that its initial release wasn't a runaway success. Still, it revitalized the underappreciated gem. That leads us to today, with the title getting modern conveniences added to it.

Elsewhere in the patch, other improvements were introduced, including a lot of quality of life fixes, such as repairing broken quests and stability issues. The full notes read:

While these are all welcome additions, they are not the wildest thing coming to Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. That title goes to the new expansion for the game that is set to land later this year. The nine-year-old game will be getting a substantial bit of DLC called Fatesworn, though details are not exactly clear on what to expect yet. However, it is said to be over five hours of new content.

It's fascinating that Kingdoms of Amalur continues to see work this far past its initial release date. Could all of this eventually lead somewhere new, like a surprise sequel announcement? On that, we will have to wait and see.

Like Kingdoms of Amalur, but at a loss for other games like it? Check out our list of the best RPG games.