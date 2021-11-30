Halo Infinite Killing Spree challenge and medal explained

To get a Halo Infinite Killing Spree isn't easy when you're crashing around in the chaos of multiplayer, especially at the moment when it's a key challenge in the Fiesta event, and may be again in the future. But what is a killing spree in Halo Infinite, and how do you get one? We'll explain one of the hardest of the challenges in Halo multiplayer here, and what the requirements of it are.

How to get a Killing Spree in Halo Infinite

(Image credit: Microsoft)

To get a Killing Spree medal in Halo Infinite is pretty simple - get five kills in a single life without dying. That doesn't include assists, if you were wondering - you personally have to get the killing blow on at least five enemies before somebody does the same to you.

But just because it's simple, doesn't make it easy though. A killing spree is hard to do on purpose beyond just basically playing well, and if you don't have a powerful weapon, you'll have to be careful. Each multiplayer match is different, but if you're looking to get a killing spree and complete challenges like the recent Fiesta challenge, here's some tips and tricks to keep in mind:

Play cautiously: if you're looking for a killing spree, you need to outlast enemies. Be careful and don't get into fights you can't win, especially if you're outnumbered. Remember, just one failure will cause you to start all over.

Find power weapons: This is obvious, but it bears mentioning: a Rocket Launcher, Sniper Rifle, Energy Sword or any of the best Halo Infinite weapons will give you a real advantage in coming confrontations.

Find (the right kind) of vehicles: A Mongoose won't help you much, but getting onto the turret of a Warthog or saddling up a Ghost should rack up at least a few kills, though it's a bit of a high-risk/high-reward strategy (people tend to shoot at vehicles). Follow the edge of the map, picking off stragglers and avoid groups.

Combine weapons cleverly: It's always good to pair certain weapons or Halo Infinite equipment when you find it, like the Energy Sword and Grapple Shot, or a Sniper/Shotgun combo. Don't just grab what's most powerful - having both a Shotgun and a Sword leaves you with no long-range option, for example.

