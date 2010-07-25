Khan And The Rocketeer Live Again Thanks To IDW

Comics comebacks for a couple of classic characters provide alliteration opportunities for SFX headline writer

Both Star Trek villain Khan Noonien Singh and The Rocketeer will be coming back in comic book form, IDW Publishing announced at Comic-Con today.

Coming in October, the four-issue Khan series answers the question that all Star Trek fans have been asking for decades: what happened to Khan and his followers on Ceti Alpha V? Star Trek: Khan: Ruling in Hell answers just that, explaining how this once proud warrior-king turns into the grizzled maniac seen in Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan .

“Khan is the classic Star Trek villain, and the Tipton brothers have crafted a truly engrossing story, one that eloquently spans the gaps in Khan’s history and makes his story whole,” said editor Scott Dunbier.

Star Trek: Khan: Ruling In Hell will be written by fan-favourite team Scott and David Tipton, with Fabio Mantovani bringing this fascinating and heart-wrenching story to life. Joe Corroney and Michael Stribling provide eye-catching covers for the debut issue. Star Trek - Khan: Ruling in Hell #1 will be available in October.

Meanwhile a whole bunch of comics heavyweights are behind the return of Dave Stevens’s beloved character, The Rocketeer, including Mike Allred, Kurt Busiek, John Cassaday, Darwyn Cooke, Michael Golden, Gene Ha, Michael Kaluta, Garry Leach, Bruce Timm, Bill Willingham, and many more. Alex Ross will supply stunning covers on each issue.

Coming in 2011, IDW’s The Rocketeer will be a four-part mini-series.

The Rocketeer by Dave Stevens was first published in 1982, and appeared sporadically into the mid 1990s. Despite this infrequent publishing schedule, the series developed an intensely devoted fan-following that treasured each new installment. Tragically, Stevens passed away in 2008 after a lengthy battle with leukemia. In remembrance of this brilliant artist, a substantial portion of profits earned from this new mini-series will be donated to hairy cell leukemia research by the estate of Dave Stevens, the creators involved, and IDW Publishing.