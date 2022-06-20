Kevin Feige says we’ll hear more about Marvel’s next big saga "in the coming months"

Marvel fans love thinking ahead – and Marvel Studios love encouraging them with breadcrumbs. For the moment, however, Marvel Phase 4 isn’t quite leading to a big endgame in the same way Phase 1-3’s Infinity Saga was punctuated by Thanos’ pursuit of the Infinity Stones.

But Kevin Feige has a plan. He always does. As part of the new Total Film cover feature on Thor: Love and Thunder, the Marvel Studios president has teased that some answers are coming sooner rather than later.

"As we’re nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going," confides Feige in the new issue, which hits shelves on June 23.

"I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we’ll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap."

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in UK cinemas on July 7, before opening in the US on July 8. For much more from Feige, as well as director Taika Waititi and stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale, check out the new issue of Total Film (opens in new tab) when it hits shelves (and digital newsstands) this Thursday, June 23.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios/Total Film)

(opens in new tab)

If you’re a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe (opens in new tab) so you never miss an issue? Sign up via MagazinesDirect (opens in new tab) and you’ll save money on the cover price, as well as getting exclusive subscriber covers like the one you can see above. And with our current subs offer, you can also get a free STM Powerkick portable charger.

(Image credit: Total Film/Disney/Marvel Studios)

(opens in new tab)