Kevin Costner addresses if he'll appear in Zack Snyder's Justice League

Kevin Costner has addressed whether his character will appear in the upcoming Justice League Snyder Cut – but he’s not giving anything away.

Costner played Clark Kent’s adoptive father Jonathan in 2013’s Man of Steel, which saw him killed by a tornado – his last act was to warn Clark not to reveal his powers to the world. However, that didn’t stop Kent Sr showing up again in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice when Henry Cavill’s Superman had a vision of his dad on top of a mountain. But will we get to see another Costner cameo in the Snyder Cut?

The Dances with Wolves actor kept things cryptic in a recent interview with CinemaBlend . "I don't know,” he said. “You don't want to be kissin' and tellin' in life. You’re pokin' me a little bit. I'm not… I can't tell you.”

So what has been confirmed about the Snyder Cut? Well, we know it’ll be split into four hour-long instalments on HBO Max. It’s the director’s cut of 2017’s Justice League as Zack Snyder intended – he had to step down during post-production and Joss Whedon took over. The movie then underwent two months of reshoots, with Whedon rewriting much of the script.

We also know Snyder’s version is set to have a much darker tone than the theatrical cut, as well as giving us a proper backstory for Cyborg, played by Ray Fisher. Everything else will be revealed when Zack Snyder's Justice League is released on HBO Max in 2021. In the meantime, be sure to check out the best superhero movies of all time.